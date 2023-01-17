Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Malibu Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph possible in the foothills to mountain slopes. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the San Gabriel Valley, winds will be strongest in the foothills, especially from Glendora to La Canada Flintridge. There is a slight chance of winds gusts to 60 mph there if a mountain wave develops tonight.

