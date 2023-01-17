Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coastal Plain. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Lake Casitas. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 13:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Through 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Malibu Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph possible in the foothills to mountain slopes. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the San Gabriel Valley, winds will be strongest in the foothills, especially from Glendora to La Canada Flintridge. There is a slight chance of winds gusts to 60 mph there if a mountain wave develops tonight.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 06:35:00 Expires: 2023-01-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
