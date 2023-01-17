Doctors from Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National are competing with #HandsOnHope to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research. Members from each hospital will compete to see who can remain in constant contact with the Hyundai IONIQ5 over three days and two nights throughout the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. The winner will drive away in a brand-new, award-winning 2023 Hyundai IONIQ5 and a $60,000 pediatric research grant from the Washington Area Hyundai dealers.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO