Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

#HandsOnHope competition kicks off at Washington D.C. Auto Show

Doctors from Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National are competing with #HandsOnHope to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research. Members from each hospital will compete to see who can remain in constant contact with the Hyundai IONIQ5 over three days and two nights throughout the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. The winner will drive away in a brand-new, award-winning 2023 Hyundai IONIQ5 and a $60,000 pediatric research grant from the Washington Area Hyundai dealers.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Council weighs free school meals for all

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. may be joining a short list of states including California, Colorado, and Maine that offer free school meals to all public school students regardless of income. At-Large D.C. Councilmember Christine Henderson is proposing a bill to enact universal free meals in D.C. public, charter and participating...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

US home sales drop to 12-year low

The number of homes being sold is now at the lowest level since 2010 -- as rising prices and mortgage rates keep some buyers on the sidelines. Realtor Nathan Dart with Montgomery County Dart Homes joins FOX 5 to discuss where the market is headed.
fox5dc.com

Learning about the exotic cars at the Washington Auto Show

The Washington Auto Show happening in D.C. this weekend has plenty of cool exotic cars for visitors to check out. Joe Koch from the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association joins FOX 5 to tell us what we can expect at the exotic cars display. This segment is sponsored by Hyundai.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC could start using new cameras to fine noisy cars

WASHINGTON - Street cameras in D.C. may start snapping photos of loud vehicles soon. If one council member's bill gets passed, the drivers will be receiving a fine in the mail. Councilmember Brooke Pinto says she has received a number of complaints from her constituents about the loud noise from...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Swastikas found drawn on desks at 3 Montgomery County schools: officials

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Swastikas were found drawn on desks at three separate Montgomery County schools this week, according to county school officials. Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight revealed the discovery of the swastikas in a statement on Saturday. While the statement did not say which three...
fox5dc.com

DC public safety leaders, ANC Commissioners hold crime summit

WASHINGTON - A broad conversation about the state of crime in D.C. was held on Saturday with public safety and Advisory Neighborhood Commission leaders from across the District. A packed house gathered at the Deanwood Recreation Center in Northeast to take part in the meeting, which was only announced on...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Youth overdoses on the rise in Montgomery County

On Thursday, Montgomery County school, elected and public safety leaders held a news conference saying it’s “all hands on deck” as they gathered to address the alarming rise of illegal opioid use, especially fentanyl, within the county’s youth. Many of those impacted are Montgomery County Public School students. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez breaks down the frightening statistics officials are grappling with.
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County truancy prevention program keeping students on track

The Montgomery County States Attorney's Office is touting its success with the Truancy Prevention Program. It's a voluntary in-school program to give special attention to the attendance and academic needs of students. If you're interested in volunteering for the program, you can reach out to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Racism and anti-Semitism in Loudoun County

In the same week the country observed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, about 50 white supremacist flyers were dropped on driveways in Loudoun County. Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was also found in the bathrooms of both Heritage High School and Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal is in Leesburg with details and what some want to see done.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
LANHAM, MD

