Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
NASA prepares for Virginia rocket launch that will be visible across the DMV
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - This coming Monday, look up! Rocket launches on Wallops Island, Virginia are happening more frequently, but the one coming up on Monday is a bit different. "We’re kind of excited about this one, because it is the first Electron rocket to be launched out of the...
fox5dc.com
#HandsOnHope competition kicks off at Washington D.C. Auto Show
Doctors from Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National are competing with #HandsOnHope to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research. Members from each hospital will compete to see who can remain in constant contact with the Hyundai IONIQ5 over three days and two nights throughout the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. The winner will drive away in a brand-new, award-winning 2023 Hyundai IONIQ5 and a $60,000 pediatric research grant from the Washington Area Hyundai dealers.
fox5dc.com
Previewing the Hyundai display at the Washington Auto Show
Kevin Reilly, the owner of Alexandria Hyundai, joins FOX 5 to give us a preview of the Washington Auto Show happening in D.C. this weekend, and tells us what the Hyundai display has in store for visitors. This segment is sponsored by Hyundai.
fox5dc.com
DC Council weighs free school meals for all
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. may be joining a short list of states including California, Colorado, and Maine that offer free school meals to all public school students regardless of income. At-Large D.C. Councilmember Christine Henderson is proposing a bill to enact universal free meals in D.C. public, charter and participating...
fox5dc.com
US home sales drop to 12-year low
The number of homes being sold is now at the lowest level since 2010 -- as rising prices and mortgage rates keep some buyers on the sidelines. Realtor Nathan Dart with Montgomery County Dart Homes joins FOX 5 to discuss where the market is headed.
fox5dc.com
DC bill would install new cameras to fine drivers with noisy cars
Street cameras in D.C. may start snapping photos of loud vehicles soon. If one council member's bill gets passed, the drivers will be receiving a fine in the mail. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to D.C. residents about the idea.
fox5dc.com
Learning about the exotic cars at the Washington Auto Show
The Washington Auto Show happening in D.C. this weekend has plenty of cool exotic cars for visitors to check out. Joe Koch from the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association joins FOX 5 to tell us what we can expect at the exotic cars display. This segment is sponsored by Hyundai.
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg's Lakeforest Mall set to close at the end of March
On this week's DMV Zone, we talked to our digital partners "The MoCo Show" about the plan to close Lakeforest Mall at the end of March after almost 45 years in Gaithersburg. This comes on the heels of Macy's announcing its closure just a couple of weeks earlier. It got...
fox5dc.com
DC could start using new cameras to fine noisy cars
WASHINGTON - Street cameras in D.C. may start snapping photos of loud vehicles soon. If one council member's bill gets passed, the drivers will be receiving a fine in the mail. Councilmember Brooke Pinto says she has received a number of complaints from her constituents about the loud noise from...
fox5dc.com
2023 Women's Marches held in DC, nationwide on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
WASHINGTON - The 2023 Woman's March held rallies Sunday in cities across the country, including in D.C., on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that codified the right to an abortion, but was overturned in 2022 in by the Supreme Court. This year's main march dubbed...
fox5dc.com
2023 Women's March happening in DC Sunday on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
WASHINGTON - The 2023 Woman's March kicks off Sunday in cities across the country, including in D.C., on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that codified the right to an abortion, but was overturned in 2022 in by the Supreme Court. This year's main march dubbed...
fox5dc.com
Swastikas found drawn on desks at 3 Montgomery County schools: officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Swastikas were found drawn on desks at three separate Montgomery County schools this week, according to county school officials. Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight revealed the discovery of the swastikas in a statement on Saturday. While the statement did not say which three...
fox5dc.com
DC public safety leaders, ANC Commissioners hold crime summit
WASHINGTON - A broad conversation about the state of crime in D.C. was held on Saturday with public safety and Advisory Neighborhood Commission leaders from across the District. A packed house gathered at the Deanwood Recreation Center in Northeast to take part in the meeting, which was only announced on...
fox5dc.com
Takoma Park food truck robbed by suspect armed with hammer, knife: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A food truck was robbed by an armed suspect in Takoma Park, Maryland on Friday, according to police. The Takoma Park Police Department said officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
fox5dc.com
2 dead, 3 firefighters hurt after house fire in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Two people are dead, and three firefighters injured, after a fire broke out at a house in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said crews responded to the fire around 10:04 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.
fox5dc.com
Youth overdoses on the rise in Montgomery County
On Thursday, Montgomery County school, elected and public safety leaders held a news conference saying it’s “all hands on deck” as they gathered to address the alarming rise of illegal opioid use, especially fentanyl, within the county’s youth. Many of those impacted are Montgomery County Public School students. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez breaks down the frightening statistics officials are grappling with.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County truancy prevention program keeping students on track
The Montgomery County States Attorney's Office is touting its success with the Truancy Prevention Program. It's a voluntary in-school program to give special attention to the attendance and academic needs of students. If you're interested in volunteering for the program, you can reach out to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
fox5dc.com
DC police officer stabbed in face while serving bench warrant in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police officer was stabbed in the face by a suspect in Northeast on Saturday, according to investigators. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road. Police said an officer was in the area to serve...
fox5dc.com
Racism and anti-Semitism in Loudoun County
In the same week the country observed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, about 50 white supremacist flyers were dropped on driveways in Loudoun County. Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was also found in the bathrooms of both Heritage High School and Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal is in Leesburg with details and what some want to see done.
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
Comments / 0