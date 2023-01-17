Effective: 2023-01-22 13:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around large trees. If possible, remain in your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as trees and power lines, with an increased risk due to the wet soils in place. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. The Interstate 5 corridor will be affected by the strong winds.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO