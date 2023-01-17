Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coastal Plain. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 13:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected across coastal areas and up to 55 mph in the foothills and mountains. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Highways 101 and 154 are expected to be affected by the gusty winds.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 13:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Through 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Malibu Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph possible in the foothills to mountain slopes. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the San Gabriel Valley, winds will be strongest in the foothills, especially from Glendora to La Canada Flintridge. There is a slight chance of winds gusts to 60 mph there if a mountain wave develops tonight.
Comments / 0