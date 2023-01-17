Effective: 2023-01-22 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County Mountains; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Santa Monica Mountains AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM WINDBLOWN DUST IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST MONDAY The South Coast AQMD has issued an air quality alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust. The air quality alert is in effect Sunday January 22, 2023 to Monday January 23, 2023. In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity. Run your air conditioner or an air purifier. If temperatures allow, avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air. Exposure to high particle pollution levels can cause serious health problems, including asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms, and increased risk of respiratory infections. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Children, older adults, and people with respiratory or heart disease should avoid prolonged exposure and strenuous activities when particle pollution levels are high. To help minimize outdoor particulate levels: • Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public transportation • Slow down if driving on dirt roads • Stabilize loose soils Levels of particulate matter can vary hour by hour and by location depending on wind conditions. To view current and forecasted air quality levels, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov or download the mobile app at www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp. Additional details for this air quality alert may be available at www.aqmd.gov/advisory.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO