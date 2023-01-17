Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Elmira man for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to the Erwin Motel located at 806 Addison Road in the town of Erwin for a harassment complaint. Troopers were advised of a violation of a Court Order of Protection. State Police subsequently arrested Joseph R. Piper, age 34 of Elmira, for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
wxhc.com
Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland
On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Horseheads resident for DWI.
On January 13, 2023, at approximately 2:11p.m., State Police out of Horseheads conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. While interviewing the driver, Brandon R. Elia, age 44, from Horseheads, the Trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Elia. Elia subsequently failed Standardized Field Sobriety testing and was transported back to SP Horseheads where he provided a positive BAC breath sample.
WKTV
2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County
Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.
Five officers injured in first two weeks of Jan. at Elmira Correctional
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 2023 has started off with more violence inside the walls of Elmira Correctional Facility as five correctional officers were injured in the first two weeks of the year. According to New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, three incidents took place that resulted in the injury of five corrections […]
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Addison resident for Petit Larceny.
On January 16, 2023, at approximately 9:50p.m., State Police out of Horseheads responded to Wal-Mart, in the Town of Horseheads, for report of a larceny. It was determined that Tyler A. Leasure, age 25, from Addison, had left Wal-Mart without paying for numerous items. Ms. Leasure was charged with Petit...
nyspnews.com
State Police in Painted Post arrest an individual for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree.
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to West Main Street in the Town of Woodull for a report of an Order of Protection Violation. Troopers located and subsequently arrested Christopher J. Gardner, age 34, for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree. Gardner was transported to the Steuben...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Palmyra man for Criminal Possession of Cannabis
The New York State Police – Troop T arrested Ray D. Henton Jr. (33) of Palmyra, New York for Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. On January 15, 2023, a Junius Ponds based Trooper and his K-9 partner stopped a vehicle for speeding on the New York State Thruway in the town of Brutus.
cnycentral.com
Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI
SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Alfred resident for Petit Larceny.
On Tuesday January 17, 2023, Troopers from SP Bath responded to a larceny in progress at the Loves Travel Center located at 7748 State Route 53 in the Town of Bath. Troopers later located Charise M. Paschall, age 48, of Alfred, on Interstate 86 in the Town of Avoca and subsequently arrested Paschall for Petit Larceny.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Elmira Heights resident for Driving While Intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Use of a Vehicle without an Interlock Device and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree.
On January 14, 2023, at approximately 12:17a.m., State Police out of Big Flats responded to the Bryne Dairy, in the town of Horseheads, for an unresponsive male inside a vehicle. Upon arrival the Trooper was able to regain the drivers’ consciousness. While interviewing the driver, Shawn R. Miles, age 36, from Elmira Heights, the Trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Miles. Miles subsequently failed Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was transported back to SP Horseheads where he provided a positive BAC breath sample.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath
JAN. 19 UPDATE: Bath Police released more information on the fatal motorcycle crash on SR 54 in the Village on January 18. According to police, officers responded to a man pinned under the vehicle that was also involved in the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Geneva St. near Shannon St. Police said the man, 59-year-old […]
whcuradio.com
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
nyspnews.com
State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.
The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
Sayre man arrested after Adult Bookstore incident
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland last week. According to Police, Marvin D. Rice, 62, of Sayre, was arrested on Jan. 14 for a forcible touching incident on December 30, 2022. According to the initial report, Rice engaged […]
Binghamton man charged with identity theft, larceny
A Binghamton man has been arrested after using someone else's credit card information.
nyspnews.com
Penfield, NY male arrested for criminal impersonation 2nd
On January 17, 2023, Trooper arrested Kelvin N. Rollins Jr., age 34, of Penfield, NY for criminal impersonation 2nd, and issued vehicle and traffic tickets. On January 17, 2023, around 9:44 a.m., Troopers were patrolling on State Highway 37, in the town of Morristown when the he observed a tan 2006 Toyota Sienna with a tinted windshield. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop and while interviewing the driver he did not provide any form of photo identification but provided a name and date of birth. Further investigation determined the male driver had a revoked NYS driver’s license, so they provided the Trooper false information.
rewind1077.com
Owego Police administer Narcan to driver in single vehicle crash
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Savvy police work potentially saving a life in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers were dispatched to West Main Street for a single motor vehicle crash with reports of a driver in medical distress. It happened around 12:40 p.m. on January 11th. Upon arrival, authorities immediately recognized the driver, 35-year-old Cale Litolff, of Groton, was experiencing a drug overdose. Narcan was administered and Litolff was transported to a nearby hospital, eventually recovering. Officials say several illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Man with ghost gun runs from Syracuse police, pepper sprays two officers, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man with a ghost gun was arrested after running from police and pepper spraying two officers, police said. Police arrived at 5 p.m. at 1500 N. Salina St. Sunday after receiving calls about a fight, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Bridgeport police: Suspect beat homeless man because he thought victim was gay
Bridgeport police are calling the recent beating death of a homeless man a hate crime.
