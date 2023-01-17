ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man flashes, spits at subway conductor in Brooklyn

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man flashed and spat at a train conductor at a Brooklyn subway station, police said Tuesday as they released images of the suspect.

The 54-year-old conductor was standing on an A line platform at the Shepherd Avenue station in East New York on the night of Jan. 5 when the suspect approached her just before midnight.

The man exposed himself to her and then spat in her direction before fleeing, police said.

No physical contact was made between the two of them, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

