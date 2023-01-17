ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Associated Press

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard injures ankle vs. SF; ruled out

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday’s divisional-round game against San Francisco after injuring his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Pollard got hurt when San...
ktalnews.com

12 former LSU Tigers advance in NFL Playoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Twelve former LSU players advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and will be in action beginning on Saturday with a pair of second-round games. The NFL’s Divisional Playoff round gets underway with two games on Saturday followed by two on Sunday....
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
ktalnews.com

NFL VP backs NY girls’ high school bid for flag football

KENMORE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help Yost achieve...
BUFFALO, NY
ktalnews.com

NFL assistants balance playoff prep with job interviews

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans’ day as San Francisco defensive coordinator started with meetings and then went to the practice field as he focused on implementing a defense to slow down Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Then instead of relaxing or diving into more film...
ARIZONA STATE

