Three teens face drug, weapon charges after traffic stop in Veteran

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

VETERAN, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Three teens are in jail on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the Town of Veteran early this morning, according to police.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle on SR 13 in Veteran around 2:07 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2023. According to police, the vehicle was allegedly speeding and was reported stolen out of the City of Ithaca.

Police said that “a quantity of cocaine” and four illegal, loaded handguns were also found in the vehicle, two of which were defaced.

Police arrested Diyandre Harriett (18) of Ithaca, Charles Nembhard (19) of Freeville, and Marcellus Smith (18) of Painted Post. All three were charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Harriett faces an additional charge of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property over $3,000.

All three appeared int he Village of Horseheads Court and were taken to the Chemung County Jail on $1 million cash/$2 million bond bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08otWr_0kHXBNgJ00
Cocaine and guns allegedly found during Jan. 17 traffic stop in Veteran (Courtesy: NYSP)
