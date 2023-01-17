ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Friday NKY Girls Basketball hoops round-up: Ryle earns home rivalry win against Conner

The teams know they will meet again with a region tournament berth on the line at Cooper. But aside from earning the second seed in the 33rd District Tournament, the host Ryle Raiders (16-5, 2-1) and Conner Cougars (11-6, 1-2) took the court seeing how they matched up with each other that night and what needs improvement between this game and that next matchup in February. Ryle used its offensive balance and team defense to prevail in this one, 65-48.
UNION, KY
Jared Lorenzen, Derek Smith among five with NKY ties entering KHSAA Hall of Fame

The Dawahares/KHSAA announced its Class of 2023 inductees on Friday. Among them are five who either played or coached at a Northern Kentucky school: Jared Lorenzen and Derek Smith (Highlands), Dave Cowens (Newport Central Catholic), Dan Goble (Lloyd Memorial) and Randy Reese (Ludlow). Lorenzen and Smith led Highlands to the...
NEWPORT, KY
What’s next in NKY’s pilot charter school saga

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Questions are looming after Northern Kentucky University in December declined to be the authorizer of the region’s pilot charter school, and the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a key charter school funding element was unconstitutional.
KENTUCKY STATE

