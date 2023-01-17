Read full article on original website
Cobbler, banana pudding business banks on sweet success
GASTONIA, N.C. — Twelve different types of cobblers. Try to choose between cinnamon peach praline to caramel apple, and of course peach, blackberry or strawberry. Twelve different kinds of banana pudding. Some may choose chocolate chocolate chip, others coconut cream, bourbon pecan, or what they call the O.G. − regular banana pudding.
Daughter's pit bull inspired mom to fight dog overpopulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cindy Himmel opens the front door of her Dilworth home and three dogs come spilling out — Lulu, a teeny mutt she’s had for about 10 years; Ruby, an even teenier Havenese mix she’s had for 14-plus; and Pearl, an American bulldog mix with cancer, adopted just last March.
UNC Charlotte offered 20 Charlotte-area underclassmen over last few days
Charlotte, N.C. — New Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi is hard at work. Numerous Charlotte-area underclassmen players have reported offers from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte over the past two days. Out of the 20, 11 are freshmen in the class of 2026, five are sophomores in the class of 2025, and four are juniors in the class of 2024.
AP source: Panthers postpone interviews after Walkes' death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have postponed interviews with head coaching candidates Sean Payton and Kellen Moore after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes, according to a person familiar with the situation. Panthers owner David Tepper and other members of the search committee returned to...
