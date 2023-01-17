Charlotte, N.C. — New Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi is hard at work. Numerous Charlotte-area underclassmen players have reported offers from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte over the past two days. Out of the 20, 11 are freshmen in the class of 2026, five are sophomores in the class of 2025, and four are juniors in the class of 2024.

