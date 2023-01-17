Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
David’s Chicken Pesto Soup
½ tsp fresh cracked black pepper (coarse) 1 to 1 ½ lbs of cooked rotisserie chicken pulled into pieces. 6 tbs basil pesto sauce (1 tbs per bowl of soup) Add olive oil to a large soup pot over medium high heat. Add onions, carrots, and celery. Cook and stir til softened (about 8 minutes. Add remaining ingredients, except basil pesto. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer. (uncovered) simmer 30-35 minutes. Remove bay leaf and thyme stems.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
FOX Recipe Box: Hearty beef vegetable soup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This is the perfect time of year to have a pot of hot soup on the stove. Country chef Lee Ann Miller shared her recipe for hearty beef vegetable soup. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.
Comments / 0