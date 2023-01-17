Jan. 13 was not a good night for Greensville County Eagles basketball, as both the girls’ and boys’ varsity squads took brutal losses to the Franklin Broncos on the road. The girls’ varsity squad were thoroughly outclassed for the first three quarters of their contest, falling 52-38 to Franklin in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score would indicate. The Broncos took swift and brutal revenge for the Eagles’ 48-34 victory over Franklin back on Dec. 5.

FRANKLIN, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO