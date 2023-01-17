ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville basketball takes double loss at Franklin

Jan. 13 was not a good night for Greensville County Eagles basketball, as both the girls’ and boys’ varsity squads took brutal losses to the Franklin Broncos on the road. The girls’ varsity squad were thoroughly outclassed for the first three quarters of their contest, falling 52-38 to Franklin in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score would indicate. The Broncos took swift and brutal revenge for the Eagles’ 48-34 victory over Franklin back on Dec. 5.
FRANKLIN, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville holds pickleball tourney

This weekend, the gymnasium at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville was cleared out for two days for a sport that is currently sweeping the nation — pickleball. A fusion of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, the sport has grown rapidly across the United States over the last decade. Though invented in 1965 in Washington State, the sport of pickleball didn’t truly take off until the latter half of the last decade.
EMPORIA, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday

WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WITN

Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize. N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Stony Creek honors one of their own

Stony Creek’s 2022 Christmas Parade had it all: beautiful weather, lovely floats, beauty queens, horses, a marching band, and eye-popping new and vintage vehicles including a fire truck bearing St. Nick himself. “There was a lot of participation,” remarked Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles afterward. “It lasted nearly two...
STONY CREEK, VA
13News Now

NSU Spartan Legion's 'Chief' Emery Fears passes away at 97

NORFOLK, Va. — The community will come together to say goodbye to a longtime band director of Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion". NSU Athletics Foundation Hall of Fame member Emery Fears died on January 12. He was 97 years old. Fears, affectionately known as "Chief," was NSU's Director of...
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
thenewsprogress.com

King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State University Gives Back to the Community for MLK Day of Service

ETTRICK, VA—In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, Virginia State University partnered with Chesterfield County and HandsOn Greater Richmond Community Foundation to host a "Day On, Not a Day Off" of service in Ettrick, Virginia. During this event, VSU students and employees worked alongside local residents on...
ETTRICK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton

Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
HAMPTON, VA

