A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville basketball takes double loss at Franklin
Jan. 13 was not a good night for Greensville County Eagles basketball, as both the girls’ and boys’ varsity squads took brutal losses to the Franklin Broncos on the road. The girls’ varsity squad were thoroughly outclassed for the first three quarters of their contest, falling 52-38 to Franklin in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score would indicate. The Broncos took swift and brutal revenge for the Eagles’ 48-34 victory over Franklin back on Dec. 5.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville holds pickleball tourney
This weekend, the gymnasium at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville was cleared out for two days for a sport that is currently sweeping the nation — pickleball. A fusion of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, the sport has grown rapidly across the United States over the last decade. Though invented in 1965 in Washington State, the sport of pickleball didn’t truly take off until the latter half of the last decade.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday
WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
WITN
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize. N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East...
Petersburg middle school, high school put under controlled movement
A Petersburg middle school and high school were both put under controlled movement only a few hours apart on Wednesday.
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5'7" and 170 pounds.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Stony Creek honors one of their own
Stony Creek’s 2022 Christmas Parade had it all: beautiful weather, lovely floats, beauty queens, horses, a marching band, and eye-popping new and vintage vehicles including a fire truck bearing St. Nick himself. “There was a lot of participation,” remarked Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles afterward. “It lasted nearly two...
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
NSU Spartan Legion's 'Chief' Emery Fears passes away at 97
NORFOLK, Va. — The community will come together to say goodbye to a longtime band director of Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion". NSU Athletics Foundation Hall of Fame member Emery Fears died on January 12. He was 97 years old. Fears, affectionately known as "Chief," was NSU's Director of...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
thenewsprogress.com
King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
Victims identified in Hopewell double shooting homicide near Arlington Park
The Hopewell Police Department is continuing to investigate a double homicide shooting near Arlington Park.
Richmond man killed after being ejected from car during Chesterfield crash
The car ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, and flipped, ejecting one of the passengers who was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger, identified by police as Ariel Castillion, 26, of Richmond, died at the scene.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia State University Gives Back to the Community for MLK Day of Service
ETTRICK, VA—In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, Virginia State University partnered with Chesterfield County and HandsOn Greater Richmond Community Foundation to host a "Day On, Not a Day Off" of service in Ettrick, Virginia. During this event, VSU students and employees worked alongside local residents on...
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
WAVY News 10
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
Driver killed in crash in Richmond’s Northside
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no other people were in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
Driver crashes stolen car into Richmond school then runs away
Authorities are investigating after a young man crashed a stolen car into the side of a Richmond school.
Chesapeake firefighters respond to fire at vacant home
Sunday night, Chesapeake firefighters responded to a vacant home fire in the city's South Norfolk section.
Virginia Beach Woman Hit And Killed Crossing Boulevard In Florida
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed in a crash that happened around 6:50 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, east of South Iowa Terrace, near Homosassa Springs. Troopers
