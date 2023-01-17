Fiber is an essential component of any healthy diet. It keeps your gut healthy, helps regulate blood sugar, and allows you to stay fuller longer–all of which contributes to healthy weight loss. However, many of the foods you may be eating every day don’t offer very much fiber at all, making them poor choices for your overall health, especially if you’re trying to shed a few pounds. In fact, there’s one popular breakfast food you may be eating regularly that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals.

56 MINUTES AGO