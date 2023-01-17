Read full article on original website
Early Diagnosis Vital to Prevent Impairment From Pediatric EGIDs
Although it is well studied in adult patients, there is a lack of research on eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders (EGIDs) among pediatric patients; a recent study aimed to add to the clinical knowledge of EGIDs in younger patients. Diagnostic delays among pediatric patients who ultimately are told they have an eosinophilic...
Frequent Visits to Green Spaces Linked to Lower Use of Asthma Medication, Study Finds
Frequent visits to green spaces may be associated with lower use of asthma, mental health, and high blood pressure medication in urban environments. Exposure to natural environments, such as urban green spaces, parks, and community gardens may be beneficial to an individual’s health, according to a study that found frequent visits to green spaces reduced use of prescription drugs for asthma, depression, anxiety, insomnia, and high blood pressure.
Key Takeaways and Considerations Surrounding COPD Therapies
Medical experts provide their closing thoughts on the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment landscape. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Summarizing everything we’ve talked about, [give] your final thoughts. Courtney, let’s start with you. Courtney Crim, MD: From the standpoint of managing COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], we’ve come...
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
COPD Lowers Chances of Survival and Raises Health Care Costs After Surgery, Study Finds
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more likely to die in the year after undergoing surgery and rack up higher health care costs post-operation, study finds. A study found that patients with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were 61% more likely to die in the...
Woman Asked To Pay $1.5 Million For NICU Stay Of Newborn Triplets, It Does Not Include Delivery Costs
Governments complain of low birth rates. But the hope for citizens to have kids does not reflect the economic hardship of parents. In 2022, the average American family had one child plus one on the way.
Fetal Outcomes, Maternal Mortality Vary Among Pregnant Women With Different Types of PH
A small study conducted in China suggests pregnant women with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (iPAH) are at higher risk of maternal mortality compared with women with certain other types of pulmonary hypertension (PH). Among pregnant women with pulmonary hypertension (PH), maternal mortality was higher for those who had idiopathic pulmonary...
The One Low-Fiber Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Practically Guarantees Weight Gain
Fiber is an essential component of any healthy diet. It keeps your gut healthy, helps regulate blood sugar, and allows you to stay fuller longer–all of which contributes to healthy weight loss. However, many of the foods you may be eating every day don’t offer very much fiber at all, making them poor choices for your overall health, especially if you’re trying to shed a few pounds. In fact, there’s one popular breakfast food you may be eating regularly that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals.
Immunocompromised Patients Had Low Uptake of mRNA COVID-19 Boosters
A study found that adherence to the CDC recommendation of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 boosters was low in immunocompromised individuals. The CDC recommendation for booster doses of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster had low adherence in immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Immunocompromised individuals are at a...
Primary Care Video and Telephone Telemedicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Treatment and Follow-up Health Care Utilization
Telephone visits may offer a simple and convenient option to address patient primary care needs without raising safety concerns. Objectives: Telemedicine use expanded greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and broad use of telemedicine is expected to persist beyond the pandemic. More evidence on the efficiency and safety of different telemedicine modalities is needed to inform clinical and policy decisions around telemedicine use. To evaluate the efficiency and safety of telemedicine, we compared treatment and follow-up care between video and telephone visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Data on Cardiac Rehab Highlight Geographic Discrepancies
This new investigation serves to update decades-old data on patient eligibility for and participation in cardiac rehabilitation programs. New data highlight persistent disparities in eligibility for cardiac rehabilitation (CR) programs and access to the centers that provide them, according to new study findings published in JAMA Cardiology. This investigation focused on disparities related to Medicare patient geographic location of residence.
Researchers Form Novel Database of Leukemia Transcriptome Profiles
A recent study aggregated RNA sequencing data from more than 3000 samples to create a user-friendly database of transcription profiles in leukemia and related cell lines. Researchers aggregated RNA sequencing data for 14 leukemia subtypes and 53 leukemia-related cell lines to develop a user-friendly database of key transcriptomic characteristics, in a recent study published in Blood Advances.
Axi-cel Shows Improved Quality-Adjusted Survival Versus Standard of Care in LBCL
A Q-TWiST analysis of ZUMA-7 trial data suggests that axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) in the second line is beneficial to quality-adjusted survival and is a viable option for patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after first-line chemoimmunotherapy. A recent post hoc analysis of data from the ZUMA-7 trial (NCT03391466)...
Study Finds Ixazomib Beneficial in MM Patients With High-Risk Cytogenic Traits
A recent study found that ixazomib was associated with better progression-free survival versus a placebo in multiple myeloma regardless of cytogenetic risk status. For patients with multiple myeloma (MM), certain cytogenic abnormalities (CAs) are associated with worse prognosis, but treatment with proteasome inhibitors (PIs) such as ixazomib (Ninlaro, Takeda) seems to benefit patients even when high-risk CAs are present. A study published in Blood Cancer Journal found that regardless of cytogenetic status, ixazomib was associated with better progression-free survival (PFS) versus a placebo in MM patients.
Rates of Depression, Anxiety Higher in MG Than in Other Autoimmune Diseases
The systemic review and meta-analysis, believe the researchers, is the first of its kind to characterize the prevalence of depression among these patients. More than one-third of patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) experience anxiety and depression, say findings of a new study published in Brain and Behavior, which also indicated that the impact of these psychiatric disorders in these patients is higher than in other patients with autoimmune diseases.
Examining Clinical Considerations for Diagnosis, Management of Idiopathic Hypersomnia
A review explored clinical considerations related to the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and management of idiopathic hypersomnia. Idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) is a sleep disorder of neurologic origin that is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), a common symptom present in 15% to 33% of the general population. EDS is a core diagnostic feature of IH, but its prevalence in other more commonly known sleep disorders, such as narcolepsy, has contributed to misdiagnosis and years of inadequate management for patients with IH.
ASH Guideline Champions Detail Ways to Improve Quality and Outcomes, Trim Hospitalizations
Coverage from the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, held December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Quality improvement in health care is not easy. It takes buy-in from many stakeholders, and progress can be hard won. For the first time, the American Society of Hematology (ASH) singled out those who are making these efforts work.1 During ASH’s 64th annual meeting and exposition in December 2022, a session chaired by Rachel Rosovsky, MD, MPH, director, Thrombosis Research, Division of Hematology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, featured 3 Guideline Implementation Champions who led efforts to ensure ASH Clinical Guidelines were being met within or across institutions.
Teplizumab Among Clarivate's Drugs to Watch List for 2023
Clarivate’s “Drugs to Watch” list for 2023 mentions 15 therapeutics, including teplizumab for type 1 diabetes (T1D). Teplizumab is the first immunotherapy to launch for type 1 diabetes (T1D), and its potential ability to preserve beta cell function and delay the need for insulin treatment makes it a “landmark drug,” according to Clarivate’s “Drugs to Watch” 2023 list.
Real-World Data Confirm Safety, Efficacy of Durvalumab After CRT in NSCLC
A preplanned analysis of the PACIFIC-R confirms findings from the pivotal PACIFIC trial of durvalumab as consolidation therapy in unresectable NSCLC after chemoradiotherapy. Consolidation therapy with durvalumab after chemoradiotherapy (CRT) was effective and well-tolerated in a preplanned analysis of the real-world PACIFIC-R study (NCT03798535) of patients with unresectable stage III non–small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Results from the retrospective analysis were published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology.
Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab Approved for RAS Wild-type, HER2+ Unresectable or Metastatic CRC
The combination of tucatinib and trastuzumab received accelerated approval from the FDA to treat adults with RAS wild-type, HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) that advances after treatment with specific types of chemotherapy. The FDA Thursday granted accelerated approval for tucatinib (Tukysa) when given with trastuzumab to treat adults...
