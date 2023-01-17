Read full article on original website
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor And Nikki Newman Settle Scores
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, tease that Victor and Nikki Newman have some scores to settle. You won’t want to miss a moment of this thrilling episode. Lately, Victor and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) have enjoyed relative peace and happiness in their relationship. Sure, their children have faced problems in the recent past, but this couple has bravely faced it all together. It looks like these two are getting up to some drama — separately — in the near future. Then again, their upcoming drama could merge together. No matter what happens, we expect that they’ll end up back at home together, enjoying the slightly slower pace of their lives since Victor’s supposed retirement.
A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home
On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Dead Heroine Resurfaces
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL), this week, or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the Peacock soap. The dearly departed Susan Banks pops back onto the Salem scene this week. Stacy Haiduk resurfaces as the quirky character, who died in a car crash last November when Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall) arrives in heaven. Look for two old friends to reunite.
Kristen DiMera Suggests To Rachel That They Should Leave Salem
On today’s Days of our Lives, Kristen DiMera suggested that she and her daughter ditch Salem for parts unknown since Kristen can feel that the walls are closing in on her. In addition to Kristen’s mercenary suggestion, Steve (Stephen Nichols) convinced a whole host of heroes — and one former possessee — to skirt the law, John Black and Brady (Eric Martsolf) played Monday Morning Quarterback, and Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) convinced himself that Gabi Hernandez Shin-For-The-Short-Term still loves, like really, really loves him. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Marlena Evans Knocks On Heaven’s Door
The Days of our Lives spoilers photos are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. It’s the day everyone has been dreading. Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) loses her fight and exits the land of the living. She follows the white light and enters the other side. It’s an upsetting but angelic moment as Marlena opens the doors to the afterlife.
Has Sheila Carter Done Something to Bill Spencer on B&B?
Sheila Carter has pulled off the Bold and the Beautiful comeback of the century by avoiding prison for shooting both her son Finn and her daughter-in-law Steffy and escaping from prison. She hasn’t done this alone, of course. Media mogul Bill Spencer has been pulling strings and championing the naughty nurse to help her every step of the way.
GH Spoilers Speculation: How Josslyn Will React To Dex’s Real Agenda
GH spoilers will eventually point to Josslyn Jacks finally learning that her new squeeze isn’t a mob flunky, but actually an undercover employee of her brother, Michael Corinthos. And when that does happen, Joss will have a choice to make. GH Spoilers Speculation. Will learning that Dex Heller (Evan...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted
It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.
General Hospital Bad Moms: Why Willow Tait Is the Worst For Wiley
Willow Tait is under the impression, on General Hospital, that everything she does is for her children, and that she is the best mother who ever mothered. Nothing like Harmony Miller, the woman who raised her. And likely nothing like the biological mom who abandoned Willow at birth. That’s what Willow thinks. And that’s what Michael Corinthos is encouraging her to think. But, we’re sorry, that’s not what we’re seeing.
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill Spencer Blows Up His Entire Life
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show Dollar Bill Spencer is truly blinded by love. So much so, he’s willing to turn his back on his family and throw them all away for the She-Devil. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has cast quite a spell...
Orpheus’s Revenge Is Almost Complete As Marlena Evans Appears To Die
On today’s Days of our Lives, Marlena Evans is taken on a nostalgic tour that seemingly finishes at the Pearly Gates. In addition to Marlena’s probably passing, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) found her efforts to get away with literally everything stymied, a pair of former marrieds got too close for comfort, and Brady (Eric Martsolf) found himself at the mercy of his terribly behaved, never before disciplined daughter. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Trio Of Faves Returning
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR), this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. An episode devoted to Tracey Bregman’s 40-year run as Lauren Fenmore Baldwin – the character is receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in the fashion industry – is bringing a few familiar faces back to the soap.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Abby Helps Devon Hamilton Fight Back
Y&R spoilers teased how Devon Hamilton was reluctant to hitch his company to the one his sister Lily Winters was running, but he allowed himself to be talked into it. Then, he was reluctant to take the newly merged behemoth public…especially when it turned out they had multiple traitors in their midst.
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Get Ready For a Who Killed Kristen DiMera Mystery
Could DAYS spoilers be any more obvious about a Who Killed Kristen DiMera Mystery a-brewing? Chloe Lane threatened to murder her with a fireplace poker. Steve Johnson choked her in order to get a confession about withholding medical treatment from Kayla and Kate. And if Marlena dies, John, Brady, and Eric are going to be on the warpath. And we’re not even counting Stefan, whom she helped brainwash, and Gabi, who lost Stefan over it.
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Kristen DiMera’s Mommy-Daughter Day Goes All Wrong
DAYS spoilers photos for Thursday, January 19, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. It’s a day of love for Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) as she spends some very...
Brooke Logan Takes On Bill and Sheila Carter — And Seemingly Wins
On today’s Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke Logan makes a plea for sense. Common sense. In addition to Brooke’s exerted effort, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) sat around reflecting on the very bad thing that Taylor (Krista Allen) did to Bill (Don Diamont) some years ago. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Heather Webber Finally Met — and Scared — Her Daughter Esme
The General Hospital recap features Heather Webber getting a reunion with her daughter years in the making, a mother apologizing to her son and almost daughter, another mother trying to save her daughter, and a mother praying she’ll live long enough to meet her daughter. General Hospital Recap Highlights.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Quartermaine Favorite Returning
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the ABC soap. A Quartermaine favorite and powerhouse actress is returning to the soap. Jane Elliot is coming home as Tracy, this spring. The character is set to surface in April.
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mariah And Tessa Return With Unexpected News
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday tease some unexpected news, a clearing of the air, and a new understanding. This is sure to be a meaningful episode you won’t want to miss. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) want...
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Kristen DiMera Makes Another Demand Of EJ DiMera
Days of our Lives spoilers show Kristen all but torturing her brother in an attempt to force EJ DiMera to save her from prison. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is in cuffs and under arrest but that doesn’t mean she’s done fighting. She’s going all-in on her plight to be a free woman and doubles down on her demands of her brother. She calls upon EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) to pull some strings and help her out — pronto! Will he drop everything and rush to her side? That depends on how strong her blackmail still is.
