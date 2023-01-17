ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Events set for National Day of Racial Healing

By Jacob Smith
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Peace & Justice Memorial Movement is hosting the fifth annual National Day of Racial Healing in the State of Arkansas with a dozen free events planned.

APJMM says all participants will receive free gifts at the virtual, in-person, and hybrid events.

A list of scheduled events can be found below. Registration is encouraged since space is limited.

  • “Messages of Love” Jan. 17, 11 a.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock
  • “What Does Healing Mean?” Virtual Panel Jan. 17, 11:30 a.m.
  • UCA Silent March Jan. 17, 1:40 p.m. at University of Central Arkansas
  • Equitable Dinners Atlanta-Setting the Stage for Racial Equity Jan. 17, 5 p.m.
  • Jazz Concert – “The Movement, The Music & The Magic Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
  • MSNBC Town Hall on Economic Inequality Jan. 17, 10 p.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock
  • “Rise or Fall Together” Jan. 18, 8 a.m.
  • “Human and Civil Rights for Marginalized Communities” Jan. 18, 12 p.m. at Rock It! Lab
  • “Anti-Semitism: How to Combat It” panel discussion Jan. 18, 12 p.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock
  • R.E.A.L. (Reflective Equitable Affirming Lived experiences) Jan. 18, 5 p.m.
  • “Law of Racial Healing” virtual barbershop talk Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
  • Advancing Equity Awards/1st Racial Healing Convocation Jan. 19, 11 a.m. at Clinton School of Public Service
  • “Lynching in the South”: A Live Hybrid Coming to the Table Jan. 19, 6 p.m. at UA Little Rock Downtown
  • “An American Story: Racial Amity and the Other Tradition” Jan. 19, 7 p.m. at University of Arkansas – Fort Smith
  • Open Mic Night Jan. 20, 6 p.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock
  • “Past Is Present”: A Virtual Fireside Chat Dialogue on Race Jan. 20, 6 p.m.
  • Inaugural Civic Saturday Arkansas Gathering Jan. 21, 11 a.m. at Arkansas State Capitol
  • H.E.R.2 Spot (Healing Empowering & Ratchet Restoration) Jan. 21, 4 p.m.
  • Virtual Racial Healing Devotional & Discussion Jan. 22, 11 a.m.
  • Equitable Dinners Online-Creating an Arkansas Framework Jan. 22, 4 p.m.

Click here to register for an event.

