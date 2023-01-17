Events set for National Day of Racial Healing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Peace & Justice Memorial Movement is hosting the fifth annual National Day of Racial Healing in the State of Arkansas with a dozen free events planned.

APJMM says all participants will receive free gifts at the virtual, in-person, and hybrid events.

A list of scheduled events can be found below. Registration is encouraged since space is limited.

“Messages of Love” Jan. 17, 11 a.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock

“What Does Healing Mean?” Virtual Panel Jan. 17, 11:30 a.m.

UCA Silent March Jan. 17, 1:40 p.m. at University of Central Arkansas

Equitable Dinners Atlanta-Setting the Stage for Racial Equity Jan. 17, 5 p.m.

Jazz Concert – “The Movement, The Music & The Magic Jan. 17, 6 p.m.

MSNBC Town Hall on Economic Inequality Jan. 17, 10 p.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock

“Rise or Fall Together” Jan. 18, 8 a.m.

“Human and Civil Rights for Marginalized Communities” Jan. 18, 12 p.m. at Rock It! Lab

“Anti-Semitism: How to Combat It” panel discussion Jan. 18, 12 p.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock

R.E.A.L. (Reflective Equitable Affirming Lived experiences) Jan. 18, 5 p.m.

“Law of Racial Healing” virtual barbershop talk Jan. 18, 6 p.m.

Advancing Equity Awards/1st Racial Healing Convocation Jan. 19, 11 a.m. at Clinton School of Public Service

“Lynching in the South”: A Live Hybrid Coming to the Table Jan. 19, 6 p.m. at UA Little Rock Downtown

“An American Story: Racial Amity and the Other Tradition” Jan. 19, 7 p.m. at University of Arkansas – Fort Smith

Open Mic Night Jan. 20, 6 p.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock

“Past Is Present”: A Virtual Fireside Chat Dialogue on Race Jan. 20, 6 p.m.

Inaugural Civic Saturday Arkansas Gathering Jan. 21, 11 a.m. at Arkansas State Capitol

H.E.R.2 Spot (Healing Empowering & Ratchet Restoration) Jan. 21, 4 p.m.

Virtual Racial Healing Devotional & Discussion Jan. 22, 11 a.m.

Equitable Dinners Online-Creating an Arkansas Framework Jan. 22, 4 p.m.

Click here to register for an event.

