SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) has arrested a woman after choking another woman to death in Sparks on January 1, 2023. According to Sparks PD, at around 4:01 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. on a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the suspect Suzanne Ehlers was found sitting on the chest and neck area of the unresponsive victim identified as Kim Rohr. Ehlers was released later that night for detectives to complete a more thorough investigation. Kim was transported to the hospital but remained unresponsive, she was pronounced dead on January 10.

SPARKS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO