Sparks, NV

2news.com

Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley

Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Suspect arrested in Stead after hitting police officer with stolen car with child inside

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspect is behind bars accused of multiple crimes including hitting a Reno officer with a stolen car with a baby inside. On January 19, officers with the Reno Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle which was just stolen by Michael Segna. Police said Segna sped away from the traffic stop and hit an officer while driving away. The officer was not seriously hurt in the incident.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Sparks

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North McCarran and Nicholas Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. Police tell us both the driver and pedestrian were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Two men arrested in Fernley after police chase

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies arrested two men on multiple charges on Thursday. Deputies went to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies entered the area, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane.
FERNLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Woman arrested for murder after choking another woman to death in in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) has arrested a woman after choking another woman to death in Sparks on January 1, 2023. According to Sparks PD, at around 4:01 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. on a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the suspect Suzanne Ehlers was found sitting on the chest and neck area of the unresponsive victim identified as Kim Rohr. Ehlers was released later that night for detectives to complete a more thorough investigation. Kim was transported to the hospital but remained unresponsive, she was pronounced dead on January 10.
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County

Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Seek Man Missing From Assisted Living Home

Reno Police need your help finding a man reported missing from his assisted living home this week. Police say 77-year-old Robert Robbins was last seen leaving his assisted living home on January 14. He is described as white. 5'10", 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police: 5 Cars Crash After Driver Runs Red Light in South Reno

Police say a driver ran a red light causing a five car crash at the Virginia Street & McCarran Blvd. intersection late Thursday morning. According to police, the cars hit were going both north and southbound, just before 11:15 a.m. A couple people were hurt and took themselves to the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

No One Hurt in Northeast Reno Apartment Fire

Fire crews say no one was hurt in a northeast Reno apartment fire early Friday afternoon. It happened near North Virginia Street and Talus Way just after 1:15 p.m. Firefighters tell us it was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. Two apartment units were heavily damaged. Fire crews say...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man receives combined sentence of 15 years for two felony convictions

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 47-year-old Reno man was sentenced to a combined 15 years for a pair of felony convictions. Jeremy Robert Daniels' first arrest came from a Reno Police Department (RPD) investigation of a domestic incident in June 2020, where the defendant was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun based on a prior conviction. Daniels then pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of attempt to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and sentenced to an underlying term of 18 to 60 months and placed on probation.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mail delivery issues cause frustration in Sparks neighborhood

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been nearly a week and half since residents of a neighborhood in Sparks say they’ve last received their mail. “I had bills in there, they sat in there forever. Today is the 19th, we haven’t had no service on this street since January 10th,” said Al Field, just one of the frustrated residents.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

City of Sparks selects three finalists for fire chief position

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Sparks has selected three finalists to fill its open fire chief position. City officials say the finalists were selected with the assistance of Ralph Andersen and Associates, an external recruiting firm. The finalists will participate in a one-day assessment on Jan. 25 and interview to compete for the position.
SPARKS, NV

