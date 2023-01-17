Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Related
2news.com
Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley
Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
FOX Reno
Suspect arrested in Stead after hitting police officer with stolen car with child inside
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspect is behind bars accused of multiple crimes including hitting a Reno officer with a stolen car with a baby inside. On January 19, officers with the Reno Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle which was just stolen by Michael Segna. Police said Segna sped away from the traffic stop and hit an officer while driving away. The officer was not seriously hurt in the incident.
2news.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Sparks
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North McCarran and Nicholas Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. Police tell us both the driver and pedestrian were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this...
FOX Reno
Two men arrested in Fernley after police chase
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies arrested two men on multiple charges on Thursday. Deputies went to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies entered the area, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane.
FOX Reno
Woman arrested for murder after choking another woman to death in in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) has arrested a woman after choking another woman to death in Sparks on January 1, 2023. According to Sparks PD, at around 4:01 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. on a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the suspect Suzanne Ehlers was found sitting on the chest and neck area of the unresponsive victim identified as Kim Rohr. Ehlers was released later that night for detectives to complete a more thorough investigation. Kim was transported to the hospital but remained unresponsive, she was pronounced dead on January 10.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County
Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Man Missing From Assisted Living Home
Reno Police need your help finding a man reported missing from his assisted living home this week. Police say 77-year-old Robert Robbins was last seen leaving his assisted living home on January 14. He is described as white. 5'10", 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last...
2news.com
Police: 5 Cars Crash After Driver Runs Red Light in South Reno
Police say a driver ran a red light causing a five car crash at the Virginia Street & McCarran Blvd. intersection late Thursday morning. According to police, the cars hit were going both north and southbound, just before 11:15 a.m. A couple people were hurt and took themselves to the...
FOX Reno
Suspect in Carson City attempted kidnapping turns himself into authorities
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19:. The suspect in a Carson City attempted kidnapping turned himself into the authorities. The attempted kidnapping occurred at the CVS Pharmacy located at 1980 N. Carson Street onJan. 16. A few hours after the Carson City...
2news.com
No One Hurt in Northeast Reno Apartment Fire
Fire crews say no one was hurt in a northeast Reno apartment fire early Friday afternoon. It happened near North Virginia Street and Talus Way just after 1:15 p.m. Firefighters tell us it was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. Two apartment units were heavily damaged. Fire crews say...
FOX Reno
Authorities release audio from 911 call after Jeremy Renner was ran over by SnowCat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) have released the 911 call audio when actor, Jeremy Renner, was ran over by a snowplowing equipment on New Year's day. In the 20-minute call, Renner can be heard moaning in the background after...
FOX Reno
Reno man receives combined sentence of 15 years for two felony convictions
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 47-year-old Reno man was sentenced to a combined 15 years for a pair of felony convictions. Jeremy Robert Daniels' first arrest came from a Reno Police Department (RPD) investigation of a domestic incident in June 2020, where the defendant was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun based on a prior conviction. Daniels then pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of attempt to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and sentenced to an underlying term of 18 to 60 months and placed on probation.
Man accused of starting fire that killed girlfriend found ‘not competent’ to stand trial
The man who is accused of starting a mobile home fire in November 2021 that killed his girlfriend and her three dogs was found not competent to stand trial, according to court records.
2news.com
Two Animals Being Treated After Building Fire Near Downtown
Investigators tell us a Reno Police Officer saw smoke and called the fire department. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the area noticed smoke at a single-family residence and called for fire resources.
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
2news.com
Washoe County Judge Grants Subpoena in Mayor Schieve's Suit Over Tracking Device
A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve's car. The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20. Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
2news.com
Landslide Emergency Work Begins At State Route 208 In Lyon County
Crews are expected to work 24 hours a day to remove the rockfall on the road. Rockfall removal experts will first scale and remove remaining unstable rock to make the area safe for road repair work.
KOLO TV Reno
Mail delivery issues cause frustration in Sparks neighborhood
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been nearly a week and half since residents of a neighborhood in Sparks say they’ve last received their mail. “I had bills in there, they sat in there forever. Today is the 19th, we haven’t had no service on this street since January 10th,” said Al Field, just one of the frustrated residents.
FOX Reno
City of Sparks selects three finalists for fire chief position
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Sparks has selected three finalists to fill its open fire chief position. City officials say the finalists were selected with the assistance of Ralph Andersen and Associates, an external recruiting firm. The finalists will participate in a one-day assessment on Jan. 25 and interview to compete for the position.
Comments / 0