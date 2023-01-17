Read full article on original website
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Newly released data shows South Carolina’s workforce numbers went up at the end of last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The federal agency says businesses hired 12,000 more people in November than the prior month, according to new Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey data.
