ChatGPT, the multi-talented AI-chatbot, has another skill to add to its LinkedIn profile: crafting sophisticated “polymorphic” malware. Yes, according to a newly published report from security firm CyberArk, the chatbot from OpenAI is mighty good at developing malicious programming that can royally screw with your hardware. Infosec professionals have been trying to sound the alarm about how the new AI-powered tool could change the game when it comes to cybercrime, though the use of the chatbot to create more complex types of malware hasn’t been broadly written about yet.

2 DAYS AGO