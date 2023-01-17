ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

ChatGPT Is Pretty Good at Writing Malware, It Turns Out

ChatGPT, the multi-talented AI-chatbot, has another skill to add to its LinkedIn profile: crafting sophisticated “polymorphic” malware. Yes, according to a newly published report from security firm CyberArk, the chatbot from OpenAI is mighty good at developing malicious programming that can royally screw with your hardware. Infosec professionals have been trying to sound the alarm about how the new AI-powered tool could change the game when it comes to cybercrime, though the use of the chatbot to create more complex types of malware hasn’t been broadly written about yet.
Gizmodo

Hackers Stole Data on 37 Million T-Mobile Customers

T-Mobile announced that hackers accessed data on 37 million of its customers, in a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The massive security breach impacts both prepaid and postpaid customer accounts, and is the second notable hack in less than two years. The company said it is in the process of notifying those affected.
Gizmodo

Video Game-Playing Fish Commit Credit Card Fraud In the Ultimate Phishing Scam

As if there weren’t enough things to worry about when connecting a device to the internet, you might now have to stress over your pet fish making online purchases you didn’t approve—at least if you run a YouTube channel where you live stream your pet fish playing video games like Pokémon.
Gizmodo

TikTok Warned of EU Ban if It Doesn't Comply With Online Regulations

The European Union warned TikTok it will face a ban if it doesn’t comply with local rules and regulations regarding the privacy policies of country members. The EU’s internal market top official told TikTok’s CEO on Thursday that the company needs to align its business model with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) before the September 1 deadline, Reuters reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy