Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Gizmodo
ChatGPT Is Pretty Good at Writing Malware, It Turns Out
ChatGPT, the multi-talented AI-chatbot, has another skill to add to its LinkedIn profile: crafting sophisticated “polymorphic” malware. Yes, according to a newly published report from security firm CyberArk, the chatbot from OpenAI is mighty good at developing malicious programming that can royally screw with your hardware. Infosec professionals have been trying to sound the alarm about how the new AI-powered tool could change the game when it comes to cybercrime, though the use of the chatbot to create more complex types of malware hasn’t been broadly written about yet.
Gizmodo
Hackers Stole Data on 37 Million T-Mobile Customers
T-Mobile announced that hackers accessed data on 37 million of its customers, in a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The massive security breach impacts both prepaid and postpaid customer accounts, and is the second notable hack in less than two years. The company said it is in the process of notifying those affected.
Gizmodo
Video Game-Playing Fish Commit Credit Card Fraud In the Ultimate Phishing Scam
As if there weren’t enough things to worry about when connecting a device to the internet, you might now have to stress over your pet fish making online purchases you didn’t approve—at least if you run a YouTube channel where you live stream your pet fish playing video games like Pokémon.
Gizmodo
Rolex Is Suing a Company That Makes Clocks for Kids, Claiming People May Confuse The Two
It makes complete sense for a company to want to protect a well-established brand, but does Rolex really need to worry about consumers potentially mistaking a colorful $25 learning clock for a luxury time piece that costs tens of thousands of dollars more?. According to the BBC, Oyster & Pop...
Gizmodo
TikTok Warned of EU Ban if It Doesn't Comply With Online Regulations
The European Union warned TikTok it will face a ban if it doesn’t comply with local rules and regulations regarding the privacy policies of country members. The EU’s internal market top official told TikTok’s CEO on Thursday that the company needs to align its business model with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) before the September 1 deadline, Reuters reported.
