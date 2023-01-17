Read full article on original website
Related
$1.2 Million in Hurricane Ian relief given to Collier County Public School workers
NAPLES, Fla. – Champions of Learning is giving $1.2 million in Hurricane Ian relief funds to Collier County Public School (CCPS) workers. These funds are being given to 177 recipients that need assistance with Hurricane related expenses, such as deductibles and damages. Nancy Ruben has worked for CCPS for...
Could there be relief on the way for SWFL renters? Not likely
Will skyrocketing rent price people out of living in Southwest Florida? If you rent, chances are you’re paying more than you did one year ago. If you’re looking for a place to live, there aren’t many choices out there. Before Hurricane Ian, Southwest Florida was booming, and...
Insurance villages opening in SWFL to help homeowners get paid
Help is on the way for homeowners in Southwest Florida still struggling to collect money from their insurance company after Hurricane Ian. Three insurance villages will be set up across SWFL to help residents get paid. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is urging people who are struggling to show up.
Gov. DeSantis provides update on trailers, money distributed for hurricane relief
Governor Ron DeSantis was in Morse Shores on Thursday to announce help from the state for hurricane victims. DeSantis discussed everything the state government has done to help those most affected by the hurricane. DeSantis said the state has handed out 140 trailers, roughly 60 more than FEMA has, and...
Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in SWFL
Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a press conference in Fort Myers on Thursday to discuss recovery efforts in SWFL.
DeSantis, state officials, announce millions more in aid for victims of Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie spoke in Fort Myers and delivered new hurricane relief to residents impacted by Ian.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube recovering after fall from ladder
Florida Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon on his Sarasota property but is making progress and is in good spirits. According to Steube’s official Twitter account, he suffered several injuries after he was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs.
Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County
Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
Authorities warn “menace to society” may be hiding out in Southwest Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Alfonzo Churchwell, 72, has been a cocaine and heroin dealer since the early 1990’s. He’s been on Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers’ 10 most wanted list since last fall. The U.S. Marshalls are looking for Churchwell regarding local and federal drug and weapons charges.
The Naples billionaire giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a Naples, Florida resident and the good he has done for Naples.
Lee County woman seeks to receive, pay FPL bill to avoid later surprises
What happens if your power is on, but the electricity company says your balance has been $0 for almost three months? One Lee county woman doesn’t want to find out and is battling to get and pay her Florida Power & Light bill. Cynthia Taylor hasn’t seen an FPL...
Lee County accepts $5 million emergency grant to replace beach sand
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Board of County Commissioners voted to accept funds to place sand on beaches throughout the county. The state approved the allocation of $5 million for beach and sand dune placement through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for Hurricane Ian and Nicole Emergency Recovery.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube suffers multiple injuries in accident
Florida Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon. According to Steube’s official Twitter account, he suffered several injuries. Congressman Steube serves Florida’s 17th Congressional District, which includes Charlotte County, Sarasota County and parts of Lee County. His current condition is unknown at this time. Count...
Ten Arrested In Florida At House Where Deputies Say 3 Fatal Overdoses Happened In 3 Years
Ten people were arrested in Florida, and deputies confiscated trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other illegal drugs during search warrants on Wednesday. Collier County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with help from SWAT, executed the warrants at Naples home. Deputies say the duplex is well known to
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida
Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
Rotonda West residents concerned with bridge repair timetable; cite safety issues
It could be two years before a bridge might be back to normal after Hurricane Ian. The bridge on Rotonda Boulevard South was hit hard by Ian, and it’s been closed ever since, making life difficult for those who live there. The detour people have to take to get...
City of Fort Myers plans to build affordable single-family homes on vacant lots
According to Mayor Kevin Anderson, the city would pay to build the home. When an essential worker buys it, the money would go back to the city.
Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
Fort Myers Beach businesses weigh in on Margaritaville's impact
Friday, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said the resort's latest milestone is an achievement for the entire island community.
