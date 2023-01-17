State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.

On January 14, 2023, at approximately 12:17a.m., State Police out of Big Flats responded to the Bryne Dairy, in the town of Horseheads, for an unresponsive male inside a vehicle. Upon arrival the Trooper was able to regain the drivers’ consciousness. While interviewing the driver, Shawn R. Miles, age 36, from Elmira Heights, the Trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Miles. Miles subsequently failed Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was transported back to SP Horseheads where he provided a positive BAC breath sample.

