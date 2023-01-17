State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.

Read full article on original website
State Police arrest an Elmira man for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to the Erwin Motel located at 806 Addison Road in the town of Erwin for a harassment complaint. Troopers were advised of a violation of a Court Order of Protection. State Police subsequently arrested Joseph R. Piper, age 34 of Elmira, for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
NYSP: Man accused of making threats to County Executive is also connected to car break-ins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say the man accused of making threats to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees is connected to a rash of car break-ins. Troopers say they got a tip that Raymond Girard Jr. had been involved in car break-ins across...
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath
Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown …. Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Five officers injured in first two weeks of Jan....
Five officers injured in first two weeks of Jan. at Elmira Correctional
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 2023 has started off with more violence inside the walls of Elmira Correctional Facility as five correctional officers were injured in the first two weeks of the year. According to New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, three incidents took place that resulted in the injury of five corrections […]
Sheriff: One person hospitalized after Big Flats stabbing; school in lockout
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Big Flats that left the middle school in a lockout, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom confirmed with 18 News that the Office is investigating a stabbing at an address on […]
Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland
On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
State Police arrest a Horseheads resident for DWI.
On January 13, 2023, at approximately 2:11p.m., State Police out of Horseheads conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. While interviewing the driver, Brandon R. Elia, age 44, from Horseheads, the Trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Elia. Elia subsequently failed Standardized Field Sobriety testing and was transported back to SP Horseheads where he provided a positive BAC breath sample.
Binghamton Teen Accused of Assaulting Police Officer
A Binghamton teenager is facing several charges, including Assault after they say he stole from a Johnson City store. The Johnson City Police Department says 19-year-old Jericho J. Thomas stole merchandise from a store and fled. When police found Thomas, he began fighting with them, resulting in an officer sustaining...
State Police arrest an Elmira resident for Petit Larceny.
On January 14, 2023, State Police out of Horseheads arrested Brandon J. Rogers, age 20, from Elmira, for Petit Larceny. Mr. Rogers has been charged with stealing a bicycle from the Mark Twain Motor Inn on January 13, 2023. Mr. Rogers was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town...
State Police in Painted Post arrest an individual for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree.
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to West Main Street in the Town of Woodull for a report of an Order of Protection Violation. Troopers located and subsequently arrested Christopher J. Gardner, age 34, for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree. Gardner was transported to the Steuben...
State Police arrest a Southport resident for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree.
On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:41p.m., State Police out of Horseheads responded to a residence in the Town of Big Flats for report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival Troopers observed a male, identified as Kenneth R. Highley, age 35, from Southport, near a residence. Upon investigation it was revealed that Mr. Highley has an active stay away Order of Protection against the individual in the residence.
Police: Man forces woman out of car, assaults and robs her
Muncy Valley, Pa. — A woman was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Jordan Township when a man ripped her car door open and dragged her out onto the road. State police at Montoursville say shortly after 3:30 a.m., Robert Thomas Boyles, 28, of Muncy Valley, forced the woman and her female passenger to stop the car as they were driving on a dirt road off Salem Schoolhouse Road. Boyles had...
Troopers arrest an Alfred resident for Petit Larceny.
On Tuesday January 17, 2023, Troopers from SP Bath responded to a larceny in progress at the Loves Travel Center located at 7748 State Route 53 in the Town of Bath. Troopers later located Charise M. Paschall, age 48, of Alfred, on Interstate 86 in the Town of Avoca and subsequently arrested Paschall for Petit Larceny.
Owego Police administer Narcan to driver in single vehicle crash
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Savvy police work potentially saving a life in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers were dispatched to West Main Street for a single motor vehicle crash with reports of a driver in medical distress. It happened around 12:40 p.m. on January 11th. Upon arrival, authorities immediately recognized the driver, 35-year-old Cale Litolff, of Groton, was experiencing a drug overdose. Narcan was administered and Litolff was transported to a nearby hospital, eventually recovering. Officials say several illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police arrest an Elmira Heights resident for Driving While Intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Use of a Vehicle without an Interlock Device and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree.
On January 14, 2023, at approximately 12:17a.m., State Police out of Big Flats responded to the Bryne Dairy, in the town of Horseheads, for an unresponsive male inside a vehicle. Upon arrival the Trooper was able to regain the drivers’ consciousness. While interviewing the driver, Shawn R. Miles, age 36, from Elmira Heights, the Trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Miles. Miles subsequently failed Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was transported back to SP Horseheads where he provided a positive BAC breath sample.
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
Man accused of transporting stolen goods across state lines
A Chinese citizen accused of stealing items from several different states and then bringing them back to his home in Colonie has been charged.
Cause determined in fatal Schuyler County crash
Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after …. The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Tiktok Bullying. Corning Inc. cuts less than 1,500 jobs worldwide. Corning Inc. cuts less than 1,500 jobs worldwide. Chemung County man...
Binghamton man charged with identity theft, larceny
A Binghamton man has been arrested after using someone else's credit card information.
State Police arrest a Dryden resident for DWI and Aggravated DWI.
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, troopers from SP Auburn responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 34 in the town of Genoa. Troopers subsequently arrested Anthony W. Booker, age 29, of Dryden, for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and several traffic violations. All charges are returnable...
