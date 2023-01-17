ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.

nyspnews.com

State Police arrest an Elmira man for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to the Erwin Motel located at 806 Addison Road in the town of Erwin for a harassment complaint. Troopers were advised of a violation of a Court Order of Protection. State Police subsequently arrested Joseph R. Piper, age 34 of Elmira, for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath

Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown …. Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Five officers injured in first two weeks of Jan....
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Five officers injured in first two weeks of Jan. at Elmira Correctional

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 2023 has started off with more violence inside the walls of Elmira Correctional Facility as five correctional officers were injured in the first two weeks of the year. According to New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, three incidents took place that resulted in the injury of five corrections […]
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland

On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
CORTLAND, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Horseheads resident for DWI.

On January 13, 2023, at approximately 2:11p.m., State Police out of Horseheads conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. While interviewing the driver, Brandon R. Elia, age 44, from Horseheads, the Trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Elia. Elia subsequently failed Standardized Field Sobriety testing and was transported back to SP Horseheads where he provided a positive BAC breath sample.
HORSEHEADS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Teen Accused of Assaulting Police Officer

A Binghamton teenager is facing several charges, including Assault after they say he stole from a Johnson City store. The Johnson City Police Department says 19-year-old Jericho J. Thomas stole merchandise from a store and fled. When police found Thomas, he began fighting with them, resulting in an officer sustaining...
BINGHAMTON, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest an Elmira resident for Petit Larceny.

On January 14, 2023, State Police out of Horseheads arrested Brandon J. Rogers, age 20, from Elmira, for Petit Larceny. Mr. Rogers has been charged with stealing a bicycle from the Mark Twain Motor Inn on January 13, 2023. Mr. Rogers was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town...
ELMIRA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Southport resident for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree.

On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:41p.m., State Police out of Horseheads responded to a residence in the Town of Big Flats for report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival Troopers observed a male, identified as Kenneth R. Highley, age 35, from Southport, near a residence. Upon investigation it was revealed that Mr. Highley has an active stay away Order of Protection against the individual in the residence.
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man forces woman out of car, assaults and robs her

Muncy Valley, Pa. — A woman was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Jordan Township when a man ripped her car door open and dragged her out onto the road. State police at Montoursville say shortly after 3:30 a.m., Robert Thomas Boyles, 28, of Muncy Valley, forced the woman and her female passenger to stop the car as they were driving on a dirt road off Salem Schoolhouse Road. Boyles had...
MUNCY VALLEY, PA
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest an Alfred resident for Petit Larceny.

On Tuesday January 17, 2023, Troopers from SP Bath responded to a larceny in progress at the Loves Travel Center located at 7748 State Route 53 in the Town of Bath. Troopers later located Charise M. Paschall, age 48, of Alfred, on Interstate 86 in the Town of Avoca and subsequently arrested Paschall for Petit Larceny.
ALFRED, NY
rewind1077.com

Owego Police administer Narcan to driver in single vehicle crash

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Savvy police work potentially saving a life in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers were dispatched to West Main Street for a single motor vehicle crash with reports of a driver in medical distress. It happened around 12:40 p.m. on January 11th. Upon arrival, authorities immediately recognized the driver, 35-year-old Cale Litolff, of Groton, was experiencing a drug overdose. Narcan was administered and Litolff was transported to a nearby hospital, eventually recovering. Officials say several illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
OWEGO, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest an Elmira Heights resident for Driving While Intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Use of a Vehicle without an Interlock Device and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree.

On January 14, 2023, at approximately 12:17a.m., State Police out of Big Flats responded to the Bryne Dairy, in the town of Horseheads, for an unresponsive male inside a vehicle. Upon arrival the Trooper was able to regain the drivers’ consciousness. While interviewing the driver, Shawn R. Miles, age 36, from Elmira Heights, the Trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Miles. Miles subsequently failed Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was transported back to SP Horseheads where he provided a positive BAC breath sample.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
whcuradio.com

Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM

Cause determined in fatal Schuyler County crash

Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after …. The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Tiktok Bullying. Corning Inc. cuts less than 1,500 jobs worldwide. Corning Inc. cuts less than 1,500 jobs worldwide. Chemung County man...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Dryden resident for DWI and Aggravated DWI.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, troopers from SP Auburn responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 34 in the town of Genoa. Troopers subsequently arrested Anthony W. Booker, age 29, of Dryden, for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and several traffic violations. All charges are returnable...
DRYDEN, NY

