Bainbridge, GA

WCTV

Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Shooting at Chipley Walmart

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident. No one else was injured during the altercation. A […]
CHIPLEY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Longtime Albany fireman retires

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing one. Updated: 1 hour ago. “We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things...
ALBANY, GA
tallahasseemagazine.com

Incredible Pool Home in Luna Manor!

This Florida-style home is nestled among canopy oaks and blends all the favorite aspects of pools, homes and an idyllic setting. FEATURES: Tall ceilings with extensive moldings, trey ceiling accents, large picture windows, fantastic master suite with private den/office, spacious one-story floor plan, eat-in kitchen, formal and informal living and dining spaces, oversized laundry room, outdoor kitchen space and screened-in pool.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
LEON COUNTY, FL
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set

THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
THOMASVILLE, GA

