Read full article on original website
Related
Bainbridge boys basketball tops Cairo, Brookwood ladies fall
Several south Georgia high school basketball teams took to the court in important games Friday night.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State lands commitment from 2024 dual-sport athlete Kam Davis
Florida State football and baseball picked up a commitment Thursday morning from athlete Kam Davis out of Albany, Ga. Davis becomes the first football commitment for FSU in the class of 2024. Meanwhile, FSU’s baseball 2024 class now has six commits. All six are ranked in the top 125 of...
Nation's top tight end Landen Thomas talks FSU after surprise visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State managed to get Landen Thomas, the country's No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, on campus for Saturday's Junior Day. This was a bit of a surprise visit from the Georgia pledge. Thomas is from Colquitt County High, a traditional power in southern Georgia located...
WCTV
Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
WJHG-TV
Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
Shooting at Chipley Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident. No one else was injured during the altercation. A […]
Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
beckersasc.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
WALB 10
Longtime Albany fireman retires
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing one. Updated: 1 hour ago. “We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things...
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million From Scratch-Off Purchased At The Lottery Office
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Shores purchased her winning
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Incredible Pool Home in Luna Manor!
This Florida-style home is nestled among canopy oaks and blends all the favorite aspects of pools, homes and an idyllic setting. FEATURES: Tall ceilings with extensive moldings, trey ceiling accents, large picture windows, fantastic master suite with private den/office, spacious one-story floor plan, eat-in kitchen, formal and informal living and dining spaces, oversized laundry room, outdoor kitchen space and screened-in pool.
WCTV
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
City of Albany announces road closure for section of Jefferson Street
ALBANY — A section of North Jefferson Street is scheduled to remain closed through Thursday. The maintenance work on the sidewalk and shoulder will require closing traffic lanes in one direction while maintaining traffic flow in the opposite direction between Seventh Avenue and Washington Street, Albany officials said in a news release.
WCTV
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
WEAR
Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna suspends visitations due to COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- Visitation to the federal prison in Marianna, Florida is currently suspended as operations are modified due to threat of COVID-19. The Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna is currently handling itself at "Level 3 Operations." "Level 3 Operations" are initiated if the prison is experiencing a medical...
Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit
The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0