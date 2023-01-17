ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingburg, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

“Operation Final Blow” suspect pleads guilty

GOSHEN – Major Port Jervis drug dealer Wayne Smith, 43, pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance and faces 10 to 12 years in state prison when sentenced. “Operation Final Blow” was designed to disrupt major narcotics trafficking in...
PORT JERVIS, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Shooting Outside Restaurant: 28-Year-Old Sentenced For Town Of Wallkill Incident

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man outside a popular restaurant. Hector Luna, Jr., age 28, of Wallkill, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection with his guilty plea to assault for having shot a man in front of a town of Wallkill restaurant in 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.
WALLKILL, NY
nyspnews.com

Juveniles throwing rocks at cars on the Sprain found

Greenburgh, New York – On January 17, 2023, the New York State Police from the Hawthorne barracks identified three juveniles who committed Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, a class D felony, after receiving complaints of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street.
HAWTHORNE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police recover weapon tossed from fleeing vehicle; FBI investigating

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A vehicle attempting to evade Town of Poughkeepsie police early Wednesday morning on Route 9 resulted in two men being taken into custody. Town of Poughkeepsie Police told Mid-Hudson News that the case has been handed over to the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force for further investigation.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics

A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned

POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

