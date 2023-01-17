Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
“Operation Final Blow” suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN – Major Port Jervis drug dealer Wayne Smith, 43, pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance and faces 10 to 12 years in state prison when sentenced. “Operation Final Blow” was designed to disrupt major narcotics trafficking in...
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker
The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
Shooting Outside Restaurant: 28-Year-Old Sentenced For Town Of Wallkill Incident
A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man outside a popular restaurant. Hector Luna, Jr., age 28, of Wallkill, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection with his guilty plea to assault for having shot a man in front of a town of Wallkill restaurant in 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County Sheriff pulling seven investigators out of task forces
GOSHEN – Like many other police agencies, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is facing staffing shortages and the new sheriff told county lawmakers on Thursday that he is pulling seven investigators back to his agency. One of them will be taken out of the City of Newburgh, Sheriff...
Disgraced Ex-Paterson Officer Charged With Assault Of Second Defenseless Suspect
A former Paterson police officer already awaiting trial for beating one suspect over the head with a flashlight has been charged with doing it to another.Spencer Finch, 46, of Mahwah, broke a victim’s nose, knocked out two of his teeth and chipped another outside a Quick’s Food Store on Dec. 22, 20…
Teen's mother accused of instigating fight between students in Arlington
Arlington school officials say the student’s mother wore a backpack to blend in with teens as they arrived for class Tuesday morning.
Headlines: Man guilty of 2005 murder, Cortlandt deli break-in, Newburgh drug bust
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
nyspnews.com
Juveniles throwing rocks at cars on the Sprain found
Greenburgh, New York – On January 17, 2023, the New York State Police from the Hawthorne barracks identified three juveniles who committed Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, a class D felony, after receiving complaints of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street.
Catalytic Converter Thief At Beacon Train Station Nabbed In Court, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters last month has been arrested while appearing in court for traffic violations. The thefts took place in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Metro North Train Station. City of Beacon police...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police recover weapon tossed from fleeing vehicle; FBI investigating
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A vehicle attempting to evade Town of Poughkeepsie police early Wednesday morning on Route 9 resulted in two men being taken into custody. Town of Poughkeepsie Police told Mid-Hudson News that the case has been handed over to the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force for further investigation.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hopewell Junction man charged with theft of catalytic converters in Beacon
BEACON – A Hopewell Junction man has been committed to the Dutchess County Jail after being charged with 13 counts related to the thefts of catalytic converters in the City of Beacon. Dylan Brooks, 22, had been stopped around 11 p.m. on December 14, 2022 after a report of...
Correction officers at Rikers indicted for allegedly covering up assault on inmate: DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Correction officers at the Rikers Island jail facility allegedly tried to cover up an attack by and officer on an inmate, officials with the Bronx District Attorney’s office said Tuesday. Three officers were indicted on charges of falsifying business records and official misconduct. The officer who allegedly assaulted the inmate was […]
Spring Valley Man Driving At 3 Times Legal Limit Crashes Into Building In Rockland, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was stopped for alleged drunk driving at three times the legal limit after he crashed into a building. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:20 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Ramapo at 63 E. Eckerson Road. A Ramapo police...
City of Beacon police arrest person stealing catalytic converters at Metro-North station
Police performed a traffic stop on North Avenue near Verplanck Avenue on Dec. 14 and found that 22-year-old Dylan Brooks was driving on a suspended license.
Saugerties couple allegedly fight in front of kid
A Kingston man is doing time in county lockup after police say he threw a cell phone at a woman, while their four-month-old child looked on.
Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics
A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned
POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
