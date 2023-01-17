Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Elmira man for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to the Erwin Motel located at 806 Addison Road in the town of Erwin for a harassment complaint. Troopers were advised of a violation of a Court Order of Protection. State Police subsequently arrested Joseph R. Piper, age 34 of Elmira, for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree.
WKTV
2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County
Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.
nyspnews.com
State Police release more details of their arrest of Raymond Girard.
On January 4, 2023, the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) received a crime tip that reported Raymond G. Girard has been involved in numerous vehicle break-ins in Monroe County and surrounding counties. The tip also included Girard posing with stolen property that included badges, long guns, ammunition, and a Ruger handgun. The pictures were taken inside a home that was determined to be Girard’s residence on Hudson Avenue in the city of Rochester. Girard was also a suspect in the use of a stolen credit card from the Wayne County area. The State Police in Batavia further had an arrest warrant for Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree stemming from threats being made to a person in that area. During the course of our investigation, it was determined that Girard could not legally possess a firearm.
Man, teen, arrested overnight for driving stolen vehicle in Rochester
RPD said a Hyundai on Mt. Hope Avenue struck a median while attempting to turn onto Byron Street.
wxhc.com
Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland
On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
cnycentral.com
Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI
SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Palmyra man for Criminal Possession of Cannabis
The New York State Police – Troop T arrested Ray D. Henton Jr. (33) of Palmyra, New York for Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. On January 15, 2023, a Junius Ponds based Trooper and his K-9 partner stopped a vehicle for speeding on the New York State Thruway in the town of Brutus.
nyspnews.com
Hilton man arrested for DWAI- Drugs and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle D. Mattle., 26, of Hilton, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. During a traffic stop on Transit Road...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Addison resident for Petit Larceny.
On January 16, 2023, at approximately 9:50p.m., State Police out of Horseheads responded to Wal-Mart, in the Town of Horseheads, for report of a larceny. It was determined that Tyler A. Leasure, age 25, from Addison, had left Wal-Mart without paying for numerous items. Ms. Leasure was charged with Petit...
nyspnews.com
State Police in Painted Post arrest an individual for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree.
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to West Main Street in the Town of Woodull for a report of an Order of Protection Violation. Troopers located and subsequently arrested Christopher J. Gardner, age 34, for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree. Gardner was transported to the Steuben...
whcuradio.com
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath
JAN. 19 UPDATE: Bath Police released more information on the fatal motorcycle crash on SR 54 in the Village on January 18. According to police, officers responded to a man pinned under the vehicle that was also involved in the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Geneva St. near Shannon St. Police said the man, 59-year-old […]
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Alfred resident for Petit Larceny.
On Tuesday January 17, 2023, Troopers from SP Bath responded to a larceny in progress at the Loves Travel Center located at 7748 State Route 53 in the Town of Bath. Troopers later located Charise M. Paschall, age 48, of Alfred, on Interstate 86 in the Town of Avoca and subsequently arrested Paschall for Petit Larceny.
nyspnews.com
Penfield, NY male arrested for criminal impersonation 2nd
On January 17, 2023, Trooper arrested Kelvin N. Rollins Jr., age 34, of Penfield, NY for criminal impersonation 2nd, and issued vehicle and traffic tickets. On January 17, 2023, around 9:44 a.m., Troopers were patrolling on State Highway 37, in the town of Morristown when the he observed a tan 2006 Toyota Sienna with a tinted windshield. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop and while interviewing the driver he did not provide any form of photo identification but provided a name and date of birth. Further investigation determined the male driver had a revoked NYS driver’s license, so they provided the Trooper false information.
nyspnews.com
State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.
The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
20-year-old pedestrian dead, hit by multiple cars on I-81
TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by many vehicles on I-81 northbound near mile marker 101.3 in the Town of Hastings on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:49 p.m. according to New York State Police. Troopers say that when they arrived on the scene, they found many vehicles […]
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Elmira Heights resident for Driving While Intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Use of a Vehicle without an Interlock Device and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree.
On January 14, 2023, at approximately 12:17a.m., State Police out of Big Flats responded to the Bryne Dairy, in the town of Horseheads, for an unresponsive male inside a vehicle. Upon arrival the Trooper was able to regain the drivers’ consciousness. While interviewing the driver, Shawn R. Miles, age 36, from Elmira Heights, the Trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Miles. Miles subsequently failed Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and was transported back to SP Horseheads where he provided a positive BAC breath sample.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca woman charged with assault in violent dispute
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca woman is accused of assault after a physical dispute turned violent. Police say Chanel Savage lacerated and stabbed the victim Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of West State Street before fleeing the scene. 40-year-old Savage was found a short time later and arrested. She’s charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
Bridgeport police: Suspect beat homeless man because he thought victim was gay
Bridgeport police are calling the recent beating death of a homeless man a hate crime.
