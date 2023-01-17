On January 4, 2023, the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) received a crime tip that reported Raymond G. Girard has been involved in numerous vehicle break-ins in Monroe County and surrounding counties. The tip also included Girard posing with stolen property that included badges, long guns, ammunition, and a Ruger handgun. The pictures were taken inside a home that was determined to be Girard’s residence on Hudson Avenue in the city of Rochester. Girard was also a suspect in the use of a stolen credit card from the Wayne County area. The State Police in Batavia further had an arrest warrant for Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree stemming from threats being made to a person in that area. During the course of our investigation, it was determined that Girard could not legally possess a firearm.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO