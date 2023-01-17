ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man slaps 14-year-old girl's buttocks on Queens MTA bus: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police on Tuesday released photos of the man they say slapped a teen girl's buttocks aboard an MTA bus in Queens last week.

Cops said the 14-year-old victim was assaulted as she was departing the Q53 bus at 163rd Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard in Lindenwood on Jan. 11, just after 4 p.m.

It's not clear at this time if the girl suffered any physical injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

