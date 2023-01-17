ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Police identify man killed in Keo Way rollover crash

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man who died after the truck he was driving crashed into a building Saturday night .

Marty Martinez, 26, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation into the crash shows Martinez was driving northbound on Keo Way around 9:38 p.m. when the truck he was operating left the road over the north curb after going under the University Avenue bridge.

The truck then crossed all the lanes of Keo Way and left the road over the south curb and rolled multiple times before it crashed into the building at 1702 Keo Way.

Martinez was ejected from the truck during the accident. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital where he later died.

The investigation into the crash continues.

