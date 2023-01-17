ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
astaga.com

Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil

Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
CoinTelegraph

Samsung’s Bitcoin ETF, $700M bust, Coinbase exits Japan: Asia Express

Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. On Jan. 13, Samsung Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the namesake South Korean conglomerate, successfully listed the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to local news outlet Edaily, the ETF debuted under the ticker 3135:HK and seeks to replicate the performance of spot Bitcoin by investing in Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
forkast.news

Genesis, Gemini face US charges over unregistered securities sales

“Give me transparency or give me death” may not have quite the resonance of the famous call for liberty made by United States founding father and American Revolutionary leader Patrick Henry in 1775, but almost a quarter of a millennium later, it doesn’t seem out of place in relation to the digital asset industry.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023

Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
Reuters

Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Thursday, owing creditors at least $3.4 billion after being toppled by a market rout along with exchange FTX and lender BlockFi.
CoinTelegraph

Is “The Howey Test” outdated? Modernizing regulations for the digital age

The rate and reach of cryptocurrency adoption in recent years signals the dire need for modern regulations that simultaneously safeguards investors and enables innovation to flourish. As it stands, most crypto tokens fall within a regulatory gray area as they don’t fit within the confines of the traditional financial system — so why should they fall prey to inapplicable, outdated rules?
u.today

Ripple Rival Stellar Becomes CFTC's Blockchain and Digital Assets Advisor

The Stellar Development Foundation will reportedly become a member of a new advisory committee to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The SDF will be responsible for blockchain and digital assets in the relaunched body and will guide the CFTC on these issues. In addition to representatives from Stellar, officials...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Alameda’s $65B ‘backdoor’; Thailand’s digital wallet system

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 17 saw court proceedings reveal that Alameda Research had a $65 billion artificial credit line at FTX. Meanwhile, Thailand has created a mandate that will require crypto companies to establish a digital wallet management system. Polygon has completed its hard fork, Ethereum’s weekly gas expenditure is on the rise, Kazakhstan’s mining hashrate is declining, and Silvergate has posted a $1 billion loss. Plus, research on mining company holdings.
forkast.news

CFTC commissioner calls for clearer crypto regulations

Caroline Pham, commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner, has urged regulators to develop clearer crypto industry standards, she said in a Jan.17 Bloomberg interview. Fast facts. Pham has participated in over 75 meetings about global crypto regulations and highlighted that there is “a very advanced discussion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy