ITV’s newest medical drama Maternal follows three female doctors returning to work after maternity leave, looking at how the medical professionals frantically balance the demands of work, an overstretched NHS, and motherhood. The six-part series stars some pretty familiar faces such as Bend It Like Beckham’s Parminder Nagra, The Split’s Lara Pulver, and Mum’s Lisa McGrillis. And this new drama comes at a time where conversations around working conditions in the NHS are at the forefront of public discourse, with the medical professionals going on strike and talks of reforming the NHS from the Labour Party. But is Maternal based on a true story?

21 HOURS AGO