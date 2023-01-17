Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Incorrectly Recites Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle” Lyrics
Prince Harry is rubbing listeners some type of way. In the audiobook for his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recites lyrics from Christina Aguilera’s debut single “Genie in a Bottle,” and just like his rendition of Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” it’s both a gift and a curse. The 1999 song came up at a house party in Los Angeles — not too long after he did mushrooms with Courteney Cox — when he thought he was about to be introduced to the popstar, likely due to the “joint” he had just hit.
Here’s Why Tyler Perry Helped Prince Harry & Meghan Markle When They Moved
Many people have wondered why actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry helped out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they announced their exit from the royal family in 2020. In Prince Harry’s Spare memoir, he shared more details about his and Meghan’s friendship with Perry, finally answering that question. According to the book, their connection went back a few years. “He’d sent a note to Meg before the wedding, out of the blue, telling her that she wasn’t alone, that he saw what was happening.” Fast-forward to 2020, Harry recalls FaceTiming him with Markle, “trying to put on a brave face” despite everything going on.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Jennifer Coolidge Recites “Jenny From The Block” Beside J.Lo In Her First TikTok
The Jennifer Coolidge renaissance is in full force — and she’s teaming up with another famous Jennifer to continue the momentum. On Jan. 19, the Emmy winner made her TikTok debut with the assistance of Jennifer Lopez, her Shotgun Wedding co-star. In her first TikTok, J.Cool decided to recite J.Lo’s anthem “Jenny From the Block” as if it were a poem — which, honestly, it is.
Maternal Was Inspired By A Very Simple – & Unanswerable – Question
ITV’s newest medical drama Maternal follows three female doctors returning to work after maternity leave, looking at how the medical professionals frantically balance the demands of work, an overstretched NHS, and motherhood. The six-part series stars some pretty familiar faces such as Bend It Like Beckham’s Parminder Nagra, The Split’s Lara Pulver, and Mum’s Lisa McGrillis. And this new drama comes at a time where conversations around working conditions in the NHS are at the forefront of public discourse, with the medical professionals going on strike and talks of reforming the NHS from the Labour Party. But is Maternal based on a true story?
House of the Dragon
The Mother of Dragons hasn’t been exploring her family history. HBO’s House of the Dragon —the first Game of Thrones spinoff, following the 2019 series finale — centers on House Targaryen approximately 172 years prior to Daenerys Targaryen’s birth. The prequel set viewing records when it premiered in August 2022, but Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys for all eight GoT seasons, wasn’t watching the story of her character’s ancestors along with everyone else. “I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange,” Clarke admitted to Variety at Sundance 2023, adding that she’s nevertheless “so happy it’s happening” and was “over the moon” about the show’s recent Golden Globes win and other award nominations.
Parminder Nagra Definitely Relates To Her Maternal Character
Parminder Nagra is back on our screens in the new ITV drama Maternal as Dr. Maryam Afridi. A six-part series that looks at the relationship between work and motherhood, the show is packed with wit. It also touches on an overstretched NHS system. In 2022, Nagra played a leading role in ITV crime drama D.I Ray, but she got her big break some years ago in medical drama ER and the hit UK film Bend it Like Beckham. But what is there to know about the actor's life away from the screen? Find out below.
Cat Burns Explores A Deeply Personal Struggle In “People Pleaser”
It’s set to be a busy year for London-born singer-songwriter Cat Burns. After her 2020 single “Go” with Sam Smith became TikTok famous last year, she rose to the second spot on the UK Singles Chart and has since gone on tour with Olly Alexander and Ed Sheeran. Burns will soon embark on her own series of live concerts, first touring the UK in April, then going around various European cities such as Berlin, Stockholm, Paris, and Vienna, before heading stateside to play New York, and supporting Ed Sheeran on his North American tour.
This First Look At The Gold Shows Jack Lowden In A Whole New Light
The iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery and the decades-long chain of events that followed is the subject of BBC One’s gripping new true crime drama, The Gold. Inspired by extensive research and interviews with those closest to the real-life events, the forthcoming new series is described as an “extraordinary and epic story” that takes viewers on a “journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals.” Find everything there is to know about The Gold, below.
That ‘90s Show StarCallie Haverda Got Advice From Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
When Callie Haverda was six years old, the Austin, Texas native had her very first audition for a Ryan Reynolds movie. She sent in a self-tape, and then her mom drove her to Louisiana when she was invited for a callback. “I didn’t end up booking it, but it was then that I realized how much hard work it was,” she tells Bustle. “I realized that even though this is a really difficult thing that I’m going to have to do, I still wanted to do it.”
