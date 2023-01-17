ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

SFGate

CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MST /6 PM PST/ THIS. EVENING TO 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and. southern California.
PHOENIX, AZ
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Louisiana governor calls for a special session on insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday called for a special legislative session to address the state's property insurance crisis. The gathering is set to begin Jan. 30 and end no later than Feb. 5. Louisiana continues to be plagued by insurance woes, with...
LOUISIANA STATE

