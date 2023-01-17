Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MST /6 PM PST/ THIS. EVENING TO 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and. southern California.
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
‘A game-changer’: Where to find the best sandwich in California
Generosity and great barbecue are on the menu at California's best sandwich stop.
SFGate
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
SFGate
Buyer beware: All those cars damaged in California's floods could be coming to a dealer near you
LOS ANGELES — It's the smell that'll give it away. "You had better get your face close to carpet," urged Ivan Drury of Edmunds, the automotive information service. "That gross, musty smell," said Drury, "that's a big red flag." It means the vehicle most probably has been in a...
SFGate
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
SFGate
Louisiana governor calls for a special session on insurance
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday called for a special legislative session to address the state's property insurance crisis. The gathering is set to begin Jan. 30 and end no later than Feb. 5. Louisiana continues to be plagued by insurance woes, with...
Comments / 0