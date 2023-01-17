Lady Cavs Cruise Past Lady Mounties, 64-21

On Friday night, the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (8-5, 1-3) were held to a season low 21 points following a 64-21 loss to the reigning Class 3 state champion Carroll County Lady Cavaliers (13-1, 4-0). The defending state champion Lady Cavaliers were lifted by Alyssa Irvin who scored a game-high 21 points. Irvin was one of eight Lady Cavaliers who scored in the game. Along with Irvin, team finished with three players in double figures as Kalee Easter had 14 points, while Jaelyn Hagee had 10. Easter had the highlight of the night as she knocked down a three-pointer from 70-feet away from the basket as time expired at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Cavaliers knocked down 13 three-pointers in the win. For the Lady Mountaineers, the team was led by Bryce Leitch who had eight points, while Kendell Keene scored six. The pace of the game was set in the first quarter when the Lady Cavaliers held the Lady Mountaineers scoreless, 15-0. By the end of the first half, the Lady Cavaliers led by 22 points, 32-10. After a 6-0 start to their season, the Lady Mountaineers have now lost three in a row and four of their last five games. The Lady Mountaineers were on the road against the James River Knights on Monday. Team 1 2 3 4 Ttl AHS 0 10 6 5 21 CCHS 15 17 21 11 64 Lady Mountaineers Scoring: Leitch 8, Keene 6, Cash 3, Abbie Fridley 2, Kelsey Nicely 2 Lady Cavaliers Scoring: Ervin 21, K Easter 14, Hagee 10, Liam 8, Gardener 5, Alderman 2, Alley 2, Crotts 2 The Lady Cavaliers will head to Mountaineer Arena for a rematch with the Lady Mountaineers on Tuesday, January 31st. Last Wednesday the Lady Mountaineers saw a third quarter 10-point lead fade away in a 49-42 loss to the Glenvar Highlanders. In a losing-effort, Macyn Cash led the way with a team-high 17 points as she drained five three-pointers. Meanwhile, Kelsey Nicely had six points and a game-high 14 rebounds. With just over four minutes left in the game, Cash knocked in one of her five three-pointers to tie the game at 38-38. However, the Highlanders led by Rhyan Harris would go on a 7-0 scoring run to build a 45-38 lead that would help put the game away for them. Harris scored a game-high 21 points and finished with a double-double as she brought in 12 rebounds. Mackenzie Harris added 11 points.

