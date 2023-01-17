ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, VA

Lady Cavs Cruise Past Lady Mounties, 64-21

By Adam Zebrowski
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqcW5_0kHX8PhL00

On Friday night, the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (8-5, 1-3) were held to a season low 21 points following a 64-21 loss to the reigning Class 3 state champion Carroll County Lady Cavaliers (13-1, 4-0). The defending state champion Lady Cavaliers were lifted by Alyssa Irvin who scored a game-high 21 points. Irvin was one of eight Lady Cavaliers who scored in the game. Along with Irvin, team finished with three players in double figures as Kalee Easter had 14 points, while Jaelyn Hagee had 10. Easter had the highlight of the night as she knocked down a three-pointer from 70-feet away from the basket as time expired at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Cavaliers knocked down 13 three-pointers in the win. For the Lady Mountaineers, the team was led by Bryce Leitch who had eight points, while Kendell Keene scored six. The pace of the game was set in the first quarter when the Lady Cavaliers held the Lady Mountaineers scoreless, 15-0. By the end of the first half, the Lady Cavaliers led by 22 points, 32-10. After a 6-0 start to their season, the Lady Mountaineers have now lost three in a row and four of their last five games. The Lady Mountaineers were on the road against the James River Knights on Monday. Team    1     2     3      4     Ttl AHS     0     10    6      5     21 CCHS  15    17   21     11   64 Lady Mountaineers Scoring: Leitch 8, Keene 6, Cash 3, Abbie Fridley 2, Kelsey Nicely 2 Lady Cavaliers Scoring: Ervin 21, K Easter 14, Hagee 10, Liam 8, Gardener 5, Alderman 2, Alley 2, Crotts 2 The Lady Cavaliers will head to Mountaineer Arena for a rematch with the Lady Mountaineers on Tuesday, January 31st. Last Wednesday the Lady Mountaineers saw a third quarter 10-point lead fade away in a 49-42 loss to the Glenvar Highlanders. In a losing-effort, Macyn Cash led the way with a team-high 17 points as she drained five three-pointers. Meanwhile, Kelsey Nicely had six points and a game-high 14 rebounds. With just over four minutes left in the game, Cash knocked in one of her five three-pointers to tie the game at 38-38. However, the Highlanders led by Rhyan Harris would go on a 7-0 scoring run to build a 45-38 lead that would help put the game away for them. Harris scored a game-high 21 points and finished with a double-double as she brought in 12 rebounds. Mackenzie Harris added 11 points.

The post Lady Cavs Cruise Past Lady Mounties, 64-21 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

Gettin’ ready for the big snow?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFXR

“I want to give back!” says lottery winner from Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Blacksburg Uber Driver just became the lucky winner of $100,000 from the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini became one of seven winners on Jan. 1. Houssini says he enjoys helping people in their everyday lives and tells lottery officials he hopes to use […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Irene Faudree McMann – 92

Irene Faudree McMann, age 92, of Roanoke, VA, formerly of Gap Mills, WV, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at home with her daughter close by. Born April 28, 1930, at Sweet Springs, WV, she was the daughter of the late Spurgeon Pierce and Ruth Huffman Faudree. Irene had retired from the Andrew S. Rowan Memorial Home in Sweet Springs with over 30 years of service. She was a member of the Cokesbury United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and making beautiful quilts. Irene loved to bake and was known for her delicious cakes, pies, and salt-rising bread. She was...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

RCAHD Situation Update 1.20.23

COVID-19: COVID-19 activity is steady with some improvement over that last week however it is too early to draw conclusions.  All but two of our localities are in “red” or high transmission.  Salem and Craig are in “yellow” or medium transmission. Cumulative Case Count Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts: 80,1525 (up 387) People hospitalized with COVID-19, as of 1/16/23:  49 33 new hospitalizations COVID-19 related deaths, as of 1/17/23:  1137 707 Alleghany Health District, 430 Roanoke City Health District Current CDC Variant Proportions: In Virginia and across the country, Omicron variant XBB.1.5 continues increasing at the fastest rate, now representing approximately 50% of cases in the mid-Atlantic region. Influenza: Because influenza is not a reportable disease, we do not have reliable local data however we monitor “Influenza Like Activity” (ILI) at the state level. ILI activity remains high in Virginia, though it continues to decrease. Individuals who would like to reduce their risk of influenza are strongly encouraged to seek a flu vaccine if they have not done so already. Hepatitis A Outbreak: Since January 1, 2022, RCAHD has received reports of 93 cases of hepatitis A. The post RCAHD Situation Update 1.20.23 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Brenda Akers Callahan

age 73 of Pulaski passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 10, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Carl & Mary Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny A. Callahan. She was retired from Verizon...
PULASKI, VA
btw21.com

17-year-old Vincent Gravely is missing from Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Vincent Treyvon Gravely, 17, is missing from Martinsville. "He ran away last night and is still listed as missing," Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher told BTW21 News. Gravely is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet and 1 inch tall...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in New River

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a male was found in the New River Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston

Our dearly beloved Melissa (Missy) Jean Johnston, 49, departed this earth to be with our heavenly father on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was loved by everyone she met. Preceding her in death, is her father Roger Lee Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Gaye Damron and stepfather,...
PULASKI, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Investigation underway after body found in New River

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a male from the New River. Deputies say it was in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Rd. in the Delton area of the county. The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for further investigation.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke

An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police says one person is dead following a crash on I-81N in Wythe County. The crash happened at the 70.1 mile marker early Thursday morning. The incident remains under investigation, and authorities were unable to provide any further information at this time. Stay...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy