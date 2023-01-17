LISTEN: Shapiro to become 48th Governor of PA at noon

Josh Shapiro will be inaugurated as Pennsylvania's 48th governor today.

Shapiro and Lieutenant Govern-elect Austin Davis will be inaugurated at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg at noon.

Hear the inauguration on KDKA Radio .

The 49-year-old comes into office with eight years of experience as a state lawmaker and six as attorney general.

The 33-year-old Davis is a McKeesport native who served in the PA House of Representatives from 2018 to 2022.

Among the performers at the event is the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus.

Shapiro tweeted last week he will take his oath of office on a bible that was inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during the attack on October 27th, 2018.

The event is at capacity and currently has a waiting list.

Following the inauguration, a celebration in Lancaster County, which will include performances by Wiz Khalifa and Smokey Robinson.