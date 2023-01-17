New Haven man killed in Darien highway crash

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

DARIEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-95 in Darien.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Police found the Chevrolet Cruze that Juan Galo Lilquin-Guisnan, 40, of New Haven, was driving had crashed under the metal beam guard rail in the right shoulder on I-95 Northbound near Exit 12.

Lilquin-Guisnan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle had minor injuries.

It's unknown, at this time, why the vehicle went off the highway.

The crash closed the highway for several hours near Exit 12 Northbound.