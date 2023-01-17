ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Southern Adirondack Independent Living gets new leader

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmSgR_0kHX8Ahg00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL), a health advocacy organization that helps disabled individuals in the North Country, is experiencing a change in leadership. This week, SAIL announced the appointment of its new executive director.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Tyler Whitney is stepping up to lead SAIL into its next chapter of assisting with disability and nursing home care. Whitney has spent the last three years as SAIL’s deputy director, and replaces current director Marti Burnley, who is retiring. Whitney is an area local, with a range of academic and nonprofit work behind him.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as the executive director for an organization as remarkable and important as Southern Adirondack Independent Living,” said Whitney. “SAIL is a premier agency serving 16 counties and assisting those living with disabilities to live more independently. I am looking forward to continuing the great work of the agency and elevating the importance of independence alongside the incredible staff of this organization.”

Hadley Vietnam veteran posthumously honored with liberty medal

SAIL operates offices in Queensbury, Plattsburgh, and at the Wilton Mall. The organization also loans out a large amount of durable medical equipment to those who need it for various reasons, at no cost to those getting use out of it.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

SUNY Adirondack to host MLK symposium

Later this month, SUNY Adirondack is hosting a new symposium on the life and work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Queensbury campus welcomes attendees to "An Evening with Ancestors & Descendants" on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Q 105.7

Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany

A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSWI gifted $1 million from local philanthropists

A $1 million gift from local philanthropists Chet and Karen Opalka established the Opalka Endowed Directorship of the New York State Writers Institute (NYSWI) at the University at Albany. The award will provide support for the Writer's Institute's leadership and creative programming while ensuring the organizations future.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, January 20

A decades-old cold case out of Rensselaer County has been solved. And in Amsterdam, a New York State Trooper was injured while trying to corral an aggressive dog. The details headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Lake Placid businesses rankled by World Games security closures

Some Super Seniors in Essex are feeling the blues. Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow. One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding. Updated: 4 hours...
LAKE PLACID, NY
NEWS10 ABC

At-risk youth trained for future in county program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks connects young people in and around the greater Glens Falls region with opportunities to learn from, and form relationships with, adult peers. Now, the organization is working with Warren County to get youth in need connected to more than just a peer.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls bus system to merge into CDTA

The Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) system is what the name implies - greater than just Glens Falls. Hitting parts of Lake George and Queensbury to the north, and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to the east, the system gets Glens Falls locals to work. It helps them do shopping, and provides extra services during the lake's busy summers. Looking ahead, it may soon get new help of its own as it helps the community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy