ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

The temperature is 58 below zero in world's coldest city

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUhMh_0kHX878k00

The next time you feel like complaining about how cold it is, you might want to think twice. It could be a whole lot worse.

The Siberian city of Yakutsk has seen an average low this month of minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit, meteorologists report.

While residents of the world's coldest city are accustomed to below-freezing temperatures, this winter has been especially brutal, they say.

"You can't fight it," Anastasia Gruzdeva told Reuters . "You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer."

Gruzdeva, by the way, was wearing two scarves, two pairs of gloves and multiple hats and hoods as she walked through the icy landscape of the city, located about 3,100 miles east of Moscow and just 300 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

"Warm shoes is a must," she added. "And you need to cover your head. This is all very important. Also warm trousers, because the biggest heat loss is in the leg area. If your legs are cold, you are cold. So dress warmly."

It's so cold, vendors can sell frozen meat at outdoor markets without the need for a fridge or freezer.

"Just dress warmly," Nurgusun Starostina told Reuters. "In layers, like a cabbage!"

In Yakutsk, temperatures hover around the -40°F mark for at least three months of the year, according to National Geographic . Other locations in the world see colder temperatures, but none have a fully functioning city like Yakutsk, where the ground is permanently frozen and icy rivers become strong enough they can be used as roads. Although many people avoid traveling outside in the winter, the city is home to about 335,000 residents.

The lowest temperature in Yakutsk was recorded in 1891, when readings dropped to -64.4°C, or -83.9°F, New Scientist reported.

Comments / 26

Len Rose-bob
4d ago

elites are heavily invested in green energy and electric vehicles that's why there's a war in the Ukraine the weather isn't cooperating with the left's narratives

Reply(1)
4
Rowdy Yates
4d ago

Sounds like a perfect vacation spot for those still pushing global warming.

Reply(5)
6
Related
msn.com

Siberia sees coldest air in two decades as temperature dips to minus-80

In Siberia, the icebox of the Northern Hemisphere, temperatures have plunged to their lowest levels in at least two decades: around minus-80 degrees. This exceptional cold is projected to continue into the weekend. Temperatures have fallen up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (27.8 Celsius) below normal amid this frigid siege, with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Family braves temperatures of 58 below zero to create winter spectacle

As frigid air gripped Yakutsk, Russia, during the middle of January, one family didn’t let it stop them from having some winter fun — and experiment with blowing frozen bubbles. Yakutsk, Russia, is home to some of the most dangerous low temperatures in the world, earning its name...
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today

With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
natureworldnews.com

Future Volcanic Eruption Imminent as Magma Chamber Grows Under Mediterranean Volcano [Study]

A magma chamber growing beneath the underwater Mediterranean volcano Kolumbo may prompt an imminent volcanic eruption in the future, according to a new study led by scientists from the non-profit organization American Geophysical Union based in Washington, D.C., United States. The said eruption could repeat a catastrophic volcanic natural disaster that occurred nearly 400 hundred years ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
studyfinds.org

First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago

LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy