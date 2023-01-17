County Commission may restore Presidents Day to its calendar

At Tuesday's meeting the Sedgwick County Commission will consider putting Presidents Day back in their yearly calender. The holiday was removed when Juneteenth was added as a county holiday. Commission Chair Pete Meitzner tells KNSS News the commisioners will also be looking at contracts with several agencies for the new year.

Meitzner says a couple of community-changing proposals are in the works; a possible new mental health facility for south central Kansas, and the medical school in downtown Wichita.

Meitzner commented during his weekly chat with Steve and Ted in the Morning on KNSS.