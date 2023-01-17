ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Man killed in Seal Beach police shooting

By City News Service
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anWvU_0kHX82j700

SEAL BEACH (CNS) - A man allegedly armed with a gun was fatally shot by Seal Beach police, authorities said today.

Officers went to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday "regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence," the Seal Beach Police Department reported.

"Officers contacted the subject outside of the residence, the subject produced a gun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," police said in a statement. "After the shooting, police officers transitioned to providing lifesaving efforts to the suspect."

The man, a 47-year-old resident of Irvine, died at a hospital, police said. His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were hurt.

"The Orange County District Attorney's Office responded to initiate the investigation into the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting," police said. The Seal Beach Police Department Detective Division and Internal Affairs Division also responded to the location."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Detective Sergeant Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 ext. 1128.

