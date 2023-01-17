ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima reacts to Browns plans on hiring Jim Schwartz as their Defensive Coordinator

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
 3 days ago

Ken Carman and Anthony Lima reacts to the breaking news on the Browns' plans to hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator according to reports. Their thoughts on the Schwartz hire compared to the other candidates. Callers shared their thoughts.

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!

Cleveland, OH
