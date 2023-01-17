The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima reacts to Browns plans on hiring Jim Schwartz as their Defensive Coordinator
Ken Carman and Anthony Lima reacts to the breaking news on the Browns' plans to hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator according to reports. Their thoughts on the Schwartz hire compared to the other candidates. Callers shared their thoughts.
