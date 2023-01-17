Read full article on original website
Waste collection compensation was the topic that generated the longest discussion during the 3-hour, 45-minute January 17 Key Biscayne Village Council meeting. At the center of the discussion was whether to modify the existing contract with Great Waste and Recycling Services, LLC, which was asking for an increase – not to exceed $95,491.76 – to account for higher tipping fees (gate fees at the landfill) and higher diesel fuel costs for the trucks.
