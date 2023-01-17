ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Village Council can’t agree on proposed increase to waste collection contract

Waste collection compensation was the topic that generated the longest discussion during the 3-hour, 45-minute January 17 Key Biscayne Village Council meeting. At the center of the discussion was whether to modify the existing contract with Great Waste and Recycling Services, LLC, which was asking for an increase – not to exceed $95,491.76 – to account for higher tipping fees (gate fees at the landfill) and higher diesel fuel costs for the trucks.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Friday burgers-n-more dining on Key Biscayne

Where are the best Friday dining deals on Key Biscayne?. Visit any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this #BurgerFriday, January 20 to fund out. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this "Burger--Friday" … and the island's place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Lamborghini theft on island shows stolen cars is a big – and expensive – business

Car thieves seem to be getting a lot more sophisticated when it comes to their choice of "hot" wheels, at least judging from recent thefts on Key Biscayne and in Miami. A Lamborghini was stolen from a North Mashta Drive residence on Dec. 30, one of the most expensive thefts, value-wise, in Key Biscayne history, Police Chief Frank Sousa presumed. That vehicle had not been located as of last week.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Best Thursday dining options on Key Biscayne

Weekend is close.. celebrate by enjoying a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, January 19. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch or dinner!. Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler's Choice...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Two Extraordinary Music Events coming to Miami

Calling all music lovers! With operas including everything from Spanish influence to Romance, the Florida Grand Opera has a varied 2022-23 season lined up. One event to look out for is their "Viva Zarzuela" concert, featuring renowned tenor Martí Nusspaumer and his wife, mezzo-soprano María Antúnez, along with fan-favorite Studio Artists.
MIAMI, FL

