DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Trail Blazers Game
LeBron James is available for Sunday's game.
WTVW
LeBron James Doubles Down on His Stance About Shannon Sharpe
After the Fox analyst got into a courtside incident during Friday’s Lakers game with the father of Ja Morant, James posted a message of support for Sharpe. View the original article to see embedded media. After Fox analyst Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside altercation with Grizzlies wing Dillon...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WTVW
Wembanyama, even with eyes always on him, seems unfazed
PARIS (AP) — It was a maze of people, all crammed into about a three-foot-wide space separating the courtside seats at Accor Arena in Paris from the playing floor. Everyone wanted pretty much the same thing, a look at a French teenager who is the talk of the basketball world. They held up their phones for pictures as he walked down the sideline, outstretched their hands for greetings, most of them talking or shouting at once.
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard injures ankle vs. SF; ruled out
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round game against San Francisco after injuring his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Pollard got hurt when...
Cowboys kicker extends postseason woes with 5th missed PAT
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his first attempt against San Francisco was blocked. The Cowboys stuck with Maher for the divisional-round game against the 49ers on Sunday even after he set an NFL record with four misses last Monday night against Tampa Bay before making his final try.
WTVW
Titans’ 1st Black GM says he stands on ‘shoulders of giants’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ran Carthon looked up, pausing before answering a question his aunt warned would come. He is the first Black general manager in the history of the Tennessee Titans, a franchise founded in 1960 as the then-Houston Oilers in the original American Football League. “I understand...
WTVW
Jags’ Josh Allen Makes Bold Statement Ahead of Divisional Game
The defensive end is confident entering the game. After starting the season 3–7, the Jaguars have surprised the NFL by making it to the AFC divisional round. Yet, Jacksonville isn’t satisfied with just making it this far. Jaguars defensive lineman undefined said the team expects to go into...
WTVW
Bills’ Hamlin attends 1st game since collapse, waves to fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
WTVW
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Posts First Tweet Since Second Concussion
The third-year quarterback missed Miami’s last three games after entering concussion protocol following Week 16. Following a trying season marred by multiple stints in concussion protocol, Tua Tagovailoa broke his silence with a message on social media Friday as he continues to prepare for a return in 2023. The...
