Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Get Pampered and Shop Local: Inspire at the Grainery's Sip & Shop Event is a Night You Won't Want to Miss!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
Those living around scene of shooting urged to ‘Take Back the Block’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the president of her sixth-grade class, a good student and she loved to dance. Now she is part of a list no parent wants their child to be on – children who died as a result of gun violence in Syracuse. “I’m tired of it,” says Bishop […]
Two semi-automatic handguns taken at traffic stop
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10. Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light. The Impala...
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Charges dropped for Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor, Amir Gethers, will have all charges against him dismissed if he “stays out of trouble” according to Oswego City Court. Back in late September of 2022, Gethers was accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent. Gethers was arrested...
Man Indicted for Murder in 2022 Utica Shooting on Armory Drive
An Oneida County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the city of Utica. Utica Police providing an update to their homicide investigation in what officials have called a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman.
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.
Michael Loyd who's been a tenant at Lillian Cooper for 4 years says the building is trying to set him up. Moving to Utica NY to further his education at MVCC for criminal Justice Mr. Loyd said it's been a total nightmare. Since he moved into the Hud housing program he's been flooded numerous times. Michael who has a gunshot wound in his head said all he hears is noise all night. He complains that the neighbor above him deliberately bangs on her floor to keep him up. He also added that the same lady abuses her dog and ingests controlled substances. When complaining to management they say they will take care of it but never does says Mr. Loyd. "I don't know what to do no more. I reached out to the senator's office, Attorney General, and even civil rights attorneys but I haven't had any luck".
Man with ghost gun runs from Syracuse police, pepper sprays two officers, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man with a ghost gun was arrested after running from police and pepper spraying two officers, police said. Police arrived at 5 p.m. at 1500 N. Salina St. Sunday after receiving calls about a fight, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Onon. Co. Sheriff and B’Ville Police Chief over death in Baldwinsville
(WSYR-TV) — You can watch live, at 12 p.m., Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley and Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck hold a press conference at the Baldwinsville Police Department. The press conference is regarding a death investigation in the Village of Baldwinsville today, January 20.
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
Look Inside Creepy 2nd Floor of the Old JCPenny in Sangertown Square Mall
You remember shopping here all the time growing up... but what does it look like now?. What was once "the spot" to go shopping in the Sangertown Square Mall, is now barren and abandoned in the mall. Well, at least the upstairs is. As part of their nationwide downsizing, JCPenny's...
11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says. Torres-Ortiz was taken […]
UPDATE: Mom and five-month-old child found
UPDATE (5:00 p.m. 1/18/2023) — Alice and Kataleena Fenton have been found and are safe according to Syracuse Police Department. ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 21-year-old mom, who is believed to be suicidal, and her five-month-old daughter. The 21-year-old, Alice Fenton and her […]
Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
How Would You Handle Cigarette Smoke Coming From These Syracuse Pipes?
Someone on the Syracuse Reddit is currently dealing with that seems to be cigarette smoke coming from pipes in their plumbing. How would you handle this situation?. One user posted to the Syracuse Reddit board asking for advice on this issue. The currently live in an apartment complex. Here's what they posted:
Former school aide, recreation director charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors starts jail term
Austin J. Kuczek, arrested last March after State Police say an investigation revealed he “sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17,” began a six-month term of incarceration in the Tompkins County Jail and a five-year term of probation on Tuesday. At the time of his...
Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Wins Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who recently won a landslide re-election bid in November, was just honored with a coveted award from the New York State Sheriff's Association. Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Maciol becomes one of only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died
Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
