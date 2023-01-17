ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Two semi-automatic handguns taken at traffic stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10. Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light. The Impala...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Charges dropped for Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor, Amir Gethers, will have all charges against him dismissed if he “stays out of trouble” according to Oswego City Court. Back in late September of 2022, Gethers was accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent. Gethers was arrested...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Man Indicted for Murder in 2022 Utica Shooting on Armory Drive

An Oneida County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the city of Utica. Utica Police providing an update to their homicide investigation in what officials have called a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman.
UTICA, NY
Source Money

New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.

Michael Loyd who's been a tenant at Lillian Cooper for 4 years says the building is trying to set him up. Moving to Utica NY to further his education at MVCC for criminal Justice Mr. Loyd said it's been a total nightmare. Since he moved into the Hud housing program he's been flooded numerous times. Michael who has a gunshot wound in his head said all he hears is noise all night. He complains that the neighbor above him deliberately bangs on her floor to keep him up. He also added that the same lady abuses her dog and ingests controlled substances. When complaining to management they say they will take care of it but never does says Mr. Loyd. "I don't know what to do no more. I reached out to the senator's office, Attorney General, and even civil rights attorneys but I haven't had any luck".
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?

Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

UPDATE: Mom and five-month-old child found

UPDATE (5:00 p.m. 1/18/2023) — Alice and Kataleena Fenton have been found and are safe according to Syracuse Police Department. ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 21-year-old mom, who is believed to be suicidal, and her five-month-old daughter. The 21-year-old, Alice Fenton and her […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Wins Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who recently won a landslide re-election bid in November, was just honored with a coveted award from the New York State Sheriff's Association. Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Maciol becomes one of only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died

Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
SENECA FALLS, NY
