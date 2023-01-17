Read full article on original website
Linda Fruhvirtova crests wave of Czech excellence at Australian Open
Every few years, without fail, a new group of young players emerges ready to consolidate the Czech Republic’s reputation as one of the dominant nations in women’s tennis. In Australia, the process is unfolding once more. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova reached the fourth round of a grand slam tournament for the first time, defeating her compatriot Marketa Vondrousova, a former Czech prodigy herself, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to advance.
Shiffrin 6th in Cortina downhill; record chase on hold
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin's pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory is still on hold. Shiffrin stood sixth, 0.39 seconds behind leader Ilka Stuhec, with other skiers still to race during a downhill Saturday on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.
