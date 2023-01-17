Read full article on original website
Hutchinson City Council approves ARPA grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved grant applications for the workforce development portion of the city's ARPA allocations, a total of $394,000. "On Nov. 7, we posted the notice of funding availability on our website," said City Finance Director Angela Richard. "On Dec. 7 and Dec. 18, we held grant workshops to go over the application process with those who were interested. Then, the grant submissions were due Dec. 30."
Hunter Larkin mayor of Goddard again, flurry of changes follow
Hunter Larkin is the mayor of the City of Goddard, again.
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County to buy south Wichita property to expand EMS post
Sedgwick County will buy a half-acre property in south Wichita to allow for continued operation and expansion of an EMS post. The county has been leasing property from Ascension Via Christi at 1100 South Clifton, near the Via Christi St. Joseph hospital. That is the location for EMS Post 4. There is now an opportunity to buy the property, which would allow the county to improve and expand the facility.
KWCH.com
Ousted Goddard mayor speaks out following city administrator’s abrupt firing
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - In a flurry of action taken in less than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s Goddard City Council meeting, a mayor was voted off the bench, a vote returned a former mayor to the post and a city administrator was fired. Hunter Larkin retook the position...
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
Getting K-96 ready for more traffic; public meeting on Feb. 2
Officials are holding a public meeting for input into K-96 improvement and design plans.
Oh my Goddard: Political ambush puts Hunter Larkin back in mayor’s seat; manager fired | Opinion
Sleazy palace coup in Goddard clears the way for ethically challenged ex-mayor’s return to power.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County launches Civic Ready Alerts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) launched the first phase of a free service, Civic Ready Alerts, which notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or news in their community. For now, the service is available in two test cities – Wichita and Mt. Hope. The...
Talk20 Hutch coming up Jan. 27
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Talk20 Hutch is a gathering of people and ideas that is coming up Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library. Each January and July, 10 community members each present 20 images and speak for only 20 seconds per slide. The idea is that each presenter shares a story or an expertise or an interest through the combination of quick images and words to create a cohesive narrative of a chosen topic in 6 minutes 40 seconds.
Kan. community calls feds after computer network disruption
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Officials with the city of Derby are investigating a computer network disruption that started last weekend and have contacted federal law enforcement, according to the city website. On Monday, the city reported utility bills would go out late. "Due dates will be adjusted accordingly and bills with...
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Boys vs Junction City at Dodge City Tournament of Champions
DODGE CITY, Kan.—The 80th Dodge City Tournament of Champions continues on Friday at the United Wireless Arena. The Hutchinson Salthawks (9-0) will face Junction City (a 8-3) at 2:30 pm on Friday, January 20th in semi-final action. The Hutchinson vs Junction City game will be broadcast on KWBW Radio...
KAKE TV
Days long ‘computer network disruption’ continues in Derby, under federal investigation
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Federal law enforcement is investigating what the City of Derby is calling a “computer network disruption.”. City Manager Kiel Mangus said IT staff discovered the problem on Saturday, Jan. 14. The city’s email network is down. “They’re evaluating our system to see, you know,...
Unemployment up in Dec., but still below 3%
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County rose for the month of December. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the jobless rate for the county rose one tenth of one percent to 2.8%. The jobless rate for the same period in 2021 was 2.0%. There were...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
Wichita man seriously injured in rollover crash in Finney County
A Wichita man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday morning.
Salvation Army still shy of campaign goal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After two months of kettles, digital donations, checks sent by mail, corporate donations, and grant gifts, the Salvation Army of Reno County finds itself slightly shy of its Christmas 2022 fundraising goal. “It takes us some time after Christmas to account for every single donation, especially...
Inmate at HCF dies Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 30-year-old man serving a murder sentence at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility died. The Kansas Department of Corrections says that Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. Despite lifesaving measures Caballeros-Yescas was pronounced dead by medical staff. The cause of death...
McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Tickets still available for SCS fundraiser Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets are still available to Saturday's Taste of Hutchinson: The Men Cook event to benefit Salthawk Community Support. The event is back Jan. 21 after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The mission of Salthawk Community Support is to work together to remove barriers to education for students in USD 308.
