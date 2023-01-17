ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Council approves ARPA grants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved grant applications for the workforce development portion of the city's ARPA allocations, a total of $394,000. "On Nov. 7, we posted the notice of funding availability on our website," said City Finance Director Angela Richard. "On Dec. 7 and Dec. 18, we held grant workshops to go over the application process with those who were interested. Then, the grant submissions were due Dec. 30."
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Sedgwick County to buy south Wichita property to expand EMS post

Sedgwick County will buy a half-acre property in south Wichita to allow for continued operation and expansion of an EMS post. The county has been leasing property from Ascension Via Christi at 1100 South Clifton, near the Via Christi St. Joseph hospital. That is the location for EMS Post 4. There is now an opportunity to buy the property, which would allow the county to improve and expand the facility.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County launches Civic Ready Alerts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) launched the first phase of a free service, Civic Ready Alerts, which notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or news in their community. For now, the service is available in two test cities – Wichita and Mt. Hope. The...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Talk20 Hutch coming up Jan. 27

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Talk20 Hutch is a gathering of people and ideas that is coming up Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library. Each January and July, 10 community members each present 20 images and speak for only 20 seconds per slide. The idea is that each presenter shares a story or an expertise or an interest through the combination of quick images and words to create a cohesive narrative of a chosen topic in 6 minutes 40 seconds.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. community calls feds after computer network disruption

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Officials with the city of Derby are investigating a computer network disruption that started last weekend and have contacted federal law enforcement, according to the city website. On Monday, the city reported utility bills would go out late. "Due dates will be adjusted accordingly and bills with...
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

Unemployment up in Dec., but still below 3%

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County rose for the month of December. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the jobless rate for the county rose one tenth of one percent to 2.8%. The jobless rate for the same period in 2021 was 2.0%. There were...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Salvation Army still shy of campaign goal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After two months of kettles, digital donations, checks sent by mail, corporate donations, and grant gifts, the Salvation Army of Reno County finds itself slightly shy of its Christmas 2022 fundraising goal. “It takes us some time after Christmas to account for every single donation, especially...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Inmate at HCF dies Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 30-year-old man serving a murder sentence at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility died. The Kansas Department of Corrections says that Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. Despite lifesaving measures Caballeros-Yescas was pronounced dead by medical staff. The cause of death...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Tickets still available for SCS fundraiser Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets are still available to Saturday's Taste of Hutchinson: The Men Cook event to benefit Salthawk Community Support. The event is back Jan. 21 after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The mission of Salthawk Community Support is to work together to remove barriers to education for students in USD 308.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

