Ska Fab CaniBus Depalletizer (Full size) w/twist rinse $24k ( $24,000 ) Full size depalletizer from SKA FAB with standard 12 ounce twist rinse attachment. Currently in storage as we no longer needed it. Palletized and ready to ship! Buyer pays shipping from MA. $24k is the asking price. Please email any questions and I can call, FaceTime or text any pics or questions you may have.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO