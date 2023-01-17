ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ska Fab CaniBus Depalletizer (Full size) w/twist rinse $24k ( $24,000 ) Full size depalletizer from SKA FAB with standard 12 ounce twist rinse attachment. Currently in storage as we no longer needed it. Palletized and ready to ship! Buyer pays shipping from MA. $24k is the asking price. Please email any questions and I can call, FaceTime or text any pics or questions you may have.
New 7bbl/10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels with Control panel $70560/$73920 ( $70,560 ) Great SALE Email us today sales@ss304inc.com 4.5bbl FVs jacket @6320 5530 7bbl FVs/BBT jacket @8088 10bbl FVs/BBT jacket @8400 15bbl FVs/BBT jacket @11600 20bbl FVs/BBT jacket @13600 30bbl FVs/BBT jacket @17600 4bbl Commercial Brewhouse @42500 7bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @70560 10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @73920 15bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @92000 20bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @104000 15bbl Brewhouse 3 vessels @139200 Tanks come with all fitting & 2 years warranty Email us today to get details. sales@ss304inc.com currency: U.S.Dollar.

