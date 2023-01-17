ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Some Big Plans Are In Store For A MA Movie Theater

For the past 28 years, South Egremont resident Richard Stanley has been presenting a variety of first run feature films at The Tri-Plex Cinemas. The Railroad Street movie theater is currently being sold to Cinema Lab, a Montclair, New Jersey based theater company. CEO Luke Parker Bowles made the announcement of the impending sale as he guarantees each and every movie goer will enjoy more than just seeing a film in the heart of south county.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month

In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Pizza Lovers Will See the Return of a Popular Pizza Soon (Video)

One thing I loved about growing up in Berkshire County specifically northern Berkshire County is when it came time to celebrate my birthday or my friends' birthdays. No matter who was having a birthday we at times would end up having a party outside of our houses. Some of the places I remember celebrating and attending birthday parties include Valley Park Lanes in North Adams, Mount Greylock Bowl in North Adams, Burger King in North Adams, The Ground Round at the then Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, and last but certainly not least Pizza Hut in North Adams.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Mass Pike Car Crash In Blandford Leaves Child Seriously Injured

Try to picture this scene in your mind. You're en route to somewhere, possibly your job, the airport, maybe just the grocery store and you're just trying to remain focused on reaching your destination. Your eyes look away from the road just for a split second, and you look back to the road, AND THERE'S A CAR COMING RIGHT AT YOU!
BLANDFORD, MA
WBEC AM

One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S. is Right Here in the Berkshires

The median age of the U.S. was as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Massachusetts?

Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy