Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 30 - Jan. 18. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 30. Angelina...
wabi.tv
Man arrested after police chase, attempted kidnapping in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A man out on bail on multiple charges, including domestic violence assault, is back in custody after police say he tried to kidnap a woman. Brian Charette, 43, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, eluding an officer, among other charges. Waterville police say they attempted...
WPFO
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
newscentermaine.com
Man charged with kidnapping following a high-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man is behind bars following an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a high-speed chase in Waterville Friday night. In a release, Waterville Police Department Interim Chief William Bonney said officer Riley Dowe was driving in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he noticed a female passenger inside a car waving “frantically” at him for help.
foxbangor.com
Car crash leaves multiple people hospitalized
ETNA — According to the Maine State Police Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trooper’s responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Plymouth in the area of mm162 northbound. The investigation indicated that 70-year-old Phyllis Wheeler of Whitefield was operating a 2013...
foxbangor.com
Woman dies from snowmobile crash
MEXICO — Saturday a woman died from injuries following a tragic snowmobile crash that occurred a little past noon. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife 46-year old Dorothy McPherson, of Mexico, was riding alone on her Polaris 850 snowmobile on a snowmobile trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and crashed into a tree.
WPFO
Kidnapping leads to police chase in Waterville
A man is arrested after an attempted kidnapping and leading officers on a chase in Waterville, according to the Waterville Police Department. On Friday night, an officer tried to pull over Brian Charette's car after a woman in the car frantically waved her hands towards the officer in what appeared to be a gesture for help. The woman became scared when Charette said he would not stop for police if they attempted to stop him. Charette then sped off with the officer in pursuit, eventually leading the chase into Oakland.
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Brunswick home, vehicle
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man is facing multiple burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Brunswick home and vehicle Friday morning. Several Brunswick police officers responded to an Antietam Street home after a resident called at approximately 8:47 a.m. about an unknown man who had entered while the resident was upstairs with their child, according to a news release issued by the Brunswick Police Department.
wabi.tv
Woman dies after fatal snowmobile crash in Oxford County
ANDOVER, Maine (WABI) - A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon. Wardens say Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
WPFO
Industry man arrested after standoff with police
INDUSTRY (WGME) – Authorities say an Industry man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police. The incident began around 9:40 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road for a report about a woman who had been assaulted. Deputies say...
WPFO
Man arrested in Portland after fleeing; drugs and gun reportedly found
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police say a man is facing charges for allegedly dealing drugs and running from officers. According to police, Salahoudine Eleyeh was in a van without a front license plate. When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, it took off, racing through red lights before eventually...
One Man Arrested After Stabbing a Stranger Six Times in Winslow, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Winslow is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight on Lasalle Street in Winslow, Maine. The man was attacked from behind and stabbed at least six times around 10:00 am on January 18, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.
WGME
Foot chase leads to arrest, drugs and guns being found in Portland
A teen was arrested after a foot chase took place in Portland after he failed to stop for police, leading to drugs and guns being found, according to the Portland Police Department. Salahoudine Eleyeh was arrested and charged for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest.
WMTW
Four arrests made in ongoing Auburn drug investigation
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say four arrests have been made as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Police served a search warrant at 14 Lake Auburn Ave. on Monday at 2 a.m. During the search, officers and detectives seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl, as well as...
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
3-vehicle crash in Oxford County leaves 2 people with serious injuries
PERU, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Peru on Monday. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 108, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. The crash involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup...
foxbangor.com
Winslow man behind bars for stabbing incident
WINSLOW– A Winslow man is behind bars this morning, accused of stabbing another man in broad daylight. Police say Justin Boucher, 21, attacked the victim from behind on Lasalle street around ten oclock Wednesday morning. The victim, Phillip Bradford, 65, then walked to his apartment where he was discovered...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Board concerned about after hours use of transfer station
Town Administrator Daniel Swain told selectmen Jan. 17 that things are going well at the transfer station. “Bottles are being addressed on a timely basis,” thanks to Selectman Don Gleason and the snow blower is fixed, thanks to Selectman Allan Moeller Sr. Moeller commended Spicer’s Small Engine Repair...
WMTW
Life sentences for Maine man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend, her friend set aside
PARIS, Maine — Maine's highest court threw out life prison sentences and ordered a new sentencing proceeding for a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Maine man gets 2 life sentences for killing ex-girlfriend, her friend. Mark Penley was found guilty by a...
Comments / 0