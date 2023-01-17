Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
New 7bbl/10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels with Control panel $70560/$73920
New 7bbl/10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels with Control panel $70560/$73920 ( $70,560 ) Great SALE Email us today sales@ss304inc.com 4.5bbl FVs jacket @6320 5530 7bbl FVs/BBT jacket @8088 10bbl FVs/BBT jacket @8400 15bbl FVs/BBT jacket @11600 20bbl FVs/BBT jacket @13600 30bbl FVs/BBT jacket @17600 4bbl Commercial Brewhouse @42500 7bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @70560 10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @73920 15bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @92000 20bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @104000 15bbl Brewhouse 3 vessels @139200 Tanks come with all fitting & 2 years warranty Email us today to get details. sales@ss304inc.com currency: U.S.Dollar.
probrewer.com
15 BBL DME Direct Fire Brew System
15 BBL DME Direct fire Brewhouse. Copper Clad. Includes Heat exchanger and 15 BBL Cold Liquor tank. Asking $85K or best offer. In perfect working order. Would consider trade for 7 BBL or 10 BBL brewhouse. We are downsizing into a new pub from a wholesale operation. Contact: jeff@lazyboybrewing.com for more information or pictures.
probrewer.com
30bbl Specific Mechanical Brewhouse, Entire Brewery, Boiler, Keg cleaner, Walk in, Kegs, Ect.
Selling our 30bbl Specific Mechanical Brewhouse, and everything else. Contact for more info. 30bbl Specific Mechanical mash tun, 30bbl Specific Mechanical brew kettle, brew deck and ladder, 2 Wire 60hz control box, diverter box, model T8CH heat exchanger, gauges and hydraulics. Hance model 85s grain elevator and mill. x4 10bbl...
Comments / 0