15 BBL DME Direct fire Brewhouse. Copper Clad. Includes Heat exchanger and 15 BBL Cold Liquor tank. Asking $85K or best offer. In perfect working order. Would consider trade for 7 BBL or 10 BBL brewhouse. We are downsizing into a new pub from a wholesale operation. Contact: jeff@lazyboybrewing.com for more information or pictures.

1 DAY AGO