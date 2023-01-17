ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New 7bbl/10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels with Control panel $70560/$73920

New 7bbl/10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels with Control panel $70560/$73920 ( $70,560 ) Great SALE Email us today sales@ss304inc.com 4.5bbl FVs jacket @6320 5530 7bbl FVs/BBT jacket @8088 10bbl FVs/BBT jacket @8400 15bbl FVs/BBT jacket @11600 20bbl FVs/BBT jacket @13600 30bbl FVs/BBT jacket @17600 4bbl Commercial Brewhouse @42500 7bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @70560 10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @73920 15bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @92000 20bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @104000 15bbl Brewhouse 3 vessels @139200 Tanks come with all fitting & 2 years warranty Email us today to get details. sales@ss304inc.com currency: U.S.Dollar.
15 BBL DME Direct Fire Brew System

15 BBL DME Direct fire Brewhouse. Copper Clad. Includes Heat exchanger and 15 BBL Cold Liquor tank. Asking $85K or best offer. In perfect working order. Would consider trade for 7 BBL or 10 BBL brewhouse. We are downsizing into a new pub from a wholesale operation. Contact: jeff@lazyboybrewing.com for more information or pictures.

