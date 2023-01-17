Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message
With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team. But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
