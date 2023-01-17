Person stabbed after argument, police investigating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a stabbing.

According to CSPD, the victim received minor injuries after an argument over personal property.

CSPD is investigating, and the suspect left the area before officers arrived.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.