Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
sportstravelmagazine.com
U.S. Association of Blind Athletes Hires Amanda Duke Boulet as Director of Sport Performance
The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes has announced the hiring of Amanda Duke Boulet as director of sport performance, a new position within the organization. Duke Boulet has been in the U.S. Paralympic movement for 15 years, having previously served as USA Triathlon’s Paralympic program director. In that role, she directed, led and grew the Paralympic program from its inception to back-to-back first-place finishes in the medal count at the first two Paralympic Games for the sport in Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2020).
sportstravelmagazine.com
Riot Games’ League Championship Series Coming to Raleigh
Riot Games’ League Championship Series is coming to PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, this spring. “Raleigh has established itself as an international hub for esports and gaming,” said Raul Fernandez, head of Americas Esports at Riot Games. “The LCS is excited to activate its community, bringing it together through a set of unique activities that will make the conclusion of the 2023 Spring Split one that will reverberate through fans for years to come. Attendees will witness the apex of competitive League of Legends play in North America, with the LCS trophy and domestic glory on the line.”
sportstravelmagazine.com
WNBA to Play First Preseason Game in Canada in May 2023
The WNBA has announced that the first WNBA Canada Game will feature the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx on May 13, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It will mark the first WNBA preseason game in Canada. “Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the...
sportstravelmagazine.com
NFL: 5 Teams to Play in Germany, London in 2023
The NFL has announced that five teams — the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots — will each play international games during the NFL’s 2023 regular season. The Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany. The Bills, Titans and Jaguars...
Comments / 0